PUBG, aka, PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds recently made headlines, giving us an inkling that the battle royale game is soon to get a sequel for both its web and mobile versions. The rumour seems to be heading towards reality as PUBG Mobile 2 is likely to launch next week. Also Read - PUBG Mobile 1.2 global APK download link now available: Here's how to download and install

PUBG Mobile version 2.0 will come across a major update after minor updates have been released in the past, as well as, quite recently with small changes here and there. Here’s what new the new PUBG Mobile version will bring to the table. Also Read - PUBG Mobile Lite 0.20.1 Global APK download link now available: How to download and install

PUBG Mobile 2 launching pretty soon

A known PUBG data miner ‘PlayerIGN’ has shared a tweet that reveals that PUBG Mobile 2 launch will take place next week. The information comes from a new-deleted Weibo post. Also Read - PUBG Mobile India launch latest update: Top 4 important questions answered

Besides the expected launch time, the post also hints at some of the features the new version will get. It is revealed that PUBG Mobile 2.0 will take a futuristic approach and will be set in 2051. The battle royale game is likely to include futuristic gadgets, maybe, drones, deployable bunkers, and more equipment for players.

Rumor: PUBG Mobile 2 may release next week. – Set in 2051

– New map

– Futuristic style, utilizing gadgets

– Supports Android/iOS

– Will be announced next week

(presumably at PGI.S, are we going to see another Diablo Immortal incident?) Info translated from Weibo pic.twitter.com/l3g0TOSKrU — PlayerIGN (@PlayerIGN) February 23, 2021

Additionally, the sequel to PlayerUnkown’s Battlegrounds is expected to be available for both Android and iOS users, acting as a source of joy for PUBG fans.

While PUBG Mobile 2 is slated to arrive next week, there is no word on PUBG 2. However, there are chances both the versions will arrive at the same time.

Other details remain behind the wraps. But, a previous leak suggests that version 2 of the game could include support for cross-platform capability across PCs, gaming consoles, and mobile. This means that the new version of the game might be playable in India too, where PUBG is not available to play.

Further, it could be handled by key personnel of PUBG Lite, which is a toned-down variant of the game for low-RAM phones.

For those who don’t know, a PUBG 2.0 version has been in the works by Krafton since 2019, which means that it could possibly be ready by now.

More PUBG games could be in the works!

In related news, the PUBG universe is also expected to expand as two new games based on the same theme could launch by 2022. This will be done with an aim to make PUBG a franchise instead of a ‘one-hit-wonder.’

However, we need to tell you that the details we have just provided are just rumours and we don’t have any concrete information on the arrival of PUBG Mobile 2 next week. Hence, take the details with a grain of salt.

We will keep you posted on the same once we get some official information. So, stay tuned.