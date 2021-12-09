PUBG Mobile and Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) developer Krafton has set a deadline to transfer data from the banned game. Battlegrounds Mobile India is currently available for download free of cost on the Google Play Store and Apple App Store. Within just a few months of release, BGMI is one of the most popular mobile games available in the country alongside Free Fire, Free Fire Max, and more. Also Read - Google Play Best of 2021: BGMI, Free Fire Max are among the best Android games of this year

The developer said in an official statement that post December 31, 2021, BGMI users will not be able to transfer their data from their PUBG Mobile account, the game which is currently banned in the country. The Indian government banned PUBG Mobile last year in September alongside several other Chinese apps such as TikTok.

The BGMI game was released back in July, and this shows that the game developer has given users an ample amount of time to make the transfer. Latest reports suggest that Battlegrounds Mobile India will shut its data transfer process from PUBG Mobile on December 31.

Ever since Battlegrounds Mobile India was launched in India, the battle royale mobile game allowed users to transfer their data via Facebook and Twitter accounts, which they used as a login for PUBG Mobile.

PUBG Mobile data transfer

Announcing the discontinuation of data transfer from PUBG Mobile to Battlegrounds Mobile India, Krafton said in an official statement that, “in order to ensure a more smooth gameplay for players who had used PUBG Mobile Normdic Map: Livik (“Prior App”) before, Battlegrounds Mobile India (“New App”) will transfer some of the data from the Prior App account to the New App. Players have time until December 31 to import their PUBG Mobile data.”

So, if you still haven’t transferred data from your PUBG Mobile account to your BGMI account, there are just a few days left to do the same.