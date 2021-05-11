With Krafton announcing the revival of PUBG Mobile in India (under the new moniker- Battlegrounds Mobile India), it has certainly caused immense exhilaration among players who were waiting for the game’s relaunch for months. While the developer is prepping to launch the Battlegrounds Mobile India in the country, it has rolled out a new patch for PUBG Mobile for other regions. The PUBG Mobile 1.4 patch brings a host of new features for gamers. Also Read - Realme Narzo 30 leaked video reveals key specs, design details

PUBG Mobile 1.4 patch notes, new modes, vehicles, maps, and more

As spotted by Sportskeeda, the latest PUBG Mobile 1.4 patch update brings new modes, a new arena map, vehicles, and combat improvements. The latest update seems to be heavily inspired by the movie Godzilla vs. Kong as the patch brings to the table the ferocious monsters- King Kong, Godzilla, and Mechagodzilla as well. Here’s the entire list- Also Read - Android OS update: Know which brand offers how many updates for which phones

New modes Also Read - Samsung Galaxy F52 5G live images surface: Here's a closer look

Titan strikes (Titan Last Stand- May 25-June 8). Erangel Titan Crystal- a special throwable item that knocks back enemies and burns them, Sanhok Titan Crystal- a special crystal that enhances the player’s abilities, such as running speed and jumping height, Livik Titan Crystal- an item that can be used to detect enemies in the vicinity for a brief period. Players can land in the finale Titan Last Stand by boarding a helicopter in the lobby.

New Arena Map

A new arena map The Hangar will go live on June 1, the supported modes include- Team Deathmatch, arena training, and team Gun Game.

New vehicles

The patch also includes a new vehicle- Coupe RB a two-seat sports car which will be available in Erangel, Miramar, Sanhok, and Livik.

New shooting mode

A new over-the-shoulder combat option has been introduced as well which can be toggled in System Settings. The M249 has been optimised with the increase in recoil, and revamp skin. New magazine and stock attachments have been added as well.

New Friends features

There is a new social feature added as well in which players will be able to access Friend Moments from Personal Space and share status. Other add-ons include- security improvements, royale pass season 19 that kicks on May 17, basic performance improvements, etc.

PUBG Mobile 1.4 patch update: How to update or download APK file

The latest PUBG Mobile 1.4 patch update carries a file size of 660 MB for Android, and around 1.67GB for iOS. To download the new patch, open the respective Play Store or App Store, search for PUBG Mobile, and then tap on the Update button. For those trying to download the update using the APK file here’s how you can do it.

Step 1: Download the APK file and then enable the ‘Install from Unknown Source’ option on your device.

Step 2: Locate the APK file on your device and then tap on the Install option.

Step 3: Once the installation process is complete, you will be asked to choose either of the two resource packs- Low-spec Resource Pack or HD Resource Pack.

Step 4: Following this, click on the ‘Guest’ option once the in-game patches are complete. A dialog box will appear, where you will be asked to enter the Invitation Code. Fill in the details and then hit the ‘OK’ button.