PUBG Mobile joins hands with Tesla: What's new for PUBG, Battlegrounds Mobile India?

PUBG Mobile has collaborated with Tesla, which could mean exciting Tesla-branded in-game products. Here's what are the details.

PUBG Mobile is getting some new features. And, the newness has to something to do with the popular electric car maker Tesla. The game has partnered with Tesla to bring the Elon Musk-owned company’s essence to the gameplay. Also Read - PUBG Mobile 1.5 beta global version update: How to download APK file and install the beta version on Android device

This will include new in-game products and Tesla’s ‘revolutionary spirit.’ Here’s what new features are coming to the popular battle royale game and if there’s something in store for its Indian counterpart, Battlegrounds Mobile India too. Also Read - How to change blood colour in Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI): In under 1 min

PUBG Mobile-Tesla collab will bring this

As revealed via an official post by PUBG Mobile, its collaboration with Tesla will result in new products. While there’s no word on what exactly it is, the presence of Tesla cars is our best guess. Also Read - Battlegrounds Mobile India: Krafton can ban you if you don't follow these 10 rules

This can include the company’s portfolio of EVs, which includes the Model S, the Model X, the Model 3, the Model Y, and even the most recent Model S Plaid. So, trying to earn the chicken dinner in a Tesla car might soon become a reality.

There are chances that we might also see Tesla-inspired skins, inventories, and some futuristic features as part of the deal in a future update.

While this might sound exciting, readers in India should hold their horses. Since PUBG Mobile is banned in India, they won’t be able to experience this.

That said, there’s a possibility that Krafton might extend its collaboration with Tesla to Battlegrounds Mobile India, considering most of its features are inspired by the now-banned PUBG Mobile, including the gameplay. But, this is just speculation and not a confirmation.

Coming back to PUBG Mobile, its recent global beta, version 1.5 just got released. The beta provides people early access to a number of new features before the general audience gets it. The new update includes new weapons, vehicles, changes to the Erangel map, and a number of new system features.

Are you excited about the PUBG Mobile-Tesla collaboration? Let us know in the comments section below.

  • Published Date: June 26, 2021 5:36 PM IST

