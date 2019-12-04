comscore PUBG Mobile launches ‘Dosti ka naya Maidan’ original webseries
PUBG Mobile launches ‘Dosti ka naya Maidan’ original webseries, aims to expand beyond gaming

As part of the announcement, the company is launching its first web series “Dosti Ka Naya Maidan”. This series is meant to complement the occasional lull between games by keeping the players entertained.

  • Published: December 4, 2019 7:03 PM IST
PUBG Mobile launches ‘Dosti ka naya Maidan’ original webseries

PUBG Corp, the company behind PUBG Mobile has just made a new announcement. As part of the announcement, the company is launching its first web series “Dosti Ka Naya Maidan”. This means PUBG Corp is moving beyond gaming to entire the original content market. The company clarified that this new web series has been produced in the Indian market. This series is meant to complement the occasional lull between games by keeping the players entertained. Increased engagement timing will likely pull back the players into a new game rather than have them exit the app.

PUBG Mobile; Dosti ka Naya Maidan details

As per the announcement, this new series will portray stories of PUBG Mobile players from different walks of life. Each episode will focus on a fresh story filled up with “amazing stores”, determination, and grit to combat personal challenges, new friendships, and more. The company will focus on PUBG Mobile as a platform to discover and meet like-minded people or friends. In fact, PUBG Corp believes that a larger number of PUBG Mobile fans will resonate with the original series. “Dosti ka Naya Maidan” is also likely the “first” original web series in the Indian gaming market meant for the gaming community.

Watch: Samsung Galaxy Fold – Top 5 Features

The company claims that players may meet their old friends while playing the game. In addition, this web series is an attempt to bring such instances to life. If you are interested in catching the web episodes then head to PUBG Mobile Indian Official YouTube channel soon. PUBG Corp claims that over a million users have viewed the teaser of the web series.

PUBG Mobile downloads cross 600 million; company thanks its community

Also Read

PUBG Mobile downloads cross 600 million; company thanks its community

The information regarding the web series comes right after PUBG Mobile posted a celebratory note for its 600 million players across the globe. In addition, the company is also working on a new colorblind mode to make the game more accessible. The company claims that it has made a number of tweaks to optimize the colorblind mode.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: December 4, 2019 7:03 PM IST

