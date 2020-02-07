There seems to be a new PUBG Mobile Lite update on the way and dataminers have leaked what to expect. According to reports, the upcoming PUBG Mobile Lite 0.16.0 update will feature night mode, a whole new lobby and room cards. Though officially there is no word of the 0.16.0 update yet from the devs, the leaks have started coming out. According to reports, the upcoming update is expected to arrive between 18 February and 23 February.

PUBG Mobile Lite 0.16.0 update: Leaked details

Night Mode

This mode is available on most of the other versions of the game and will feature a map during night. Other versions of the game feature things like night-vision goggles which make things easier to see. But we are yet to see how it is implemented in the game here.

Room Card

Room Cards are essentially items that can be bought in the shop to allow users to create rooms to play with friends. Again we don’t know how this will be implemented, and playing with friends in other versions of the game does not require money.

New Logo

There will also apparently be a new logo for the game. The new logo will feature a male character with an orange from which is different from the previous logo.

New Lobby

There is also new lobby coming to the game which will have a snow theme which is similar to the previous one. It will also feature a UAZ in the background.

Besides these, the update will also include Country Flag, Companion according to the leaks and reports. The last update by Tencent Games added a great new feature for PUBG Mobile Lite players on the occasion of new year and that is to upgrade graphics settings. The devs have finally incorporated the option to turn up the graphics settings on the game. A new video on the official Twitter handle demonstrates how to increase the settings. It also shows how the new settings affect the game. Like the main PUBG Mobile game, PUBG Mobile Lite also had its higher graphics settings locked. For the new year these settings have been unlocked which improves the visuals of the game.