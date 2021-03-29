PUBG Mobile Lite 0.20.1 global update: Download APK, patch notes, and more

PUBG Mobile Lite, the trimmed down version of the original FPS game recently received a global update. The PUBG Mobile Lite 0.20.1 global update brings a variety of features including a Payload mode for the players. Also Read - 5 countries other than India that banned the popular battle royale game

“Bonk! Pan Attack! 🍳 Winner Pass 22 has arrived! Be sure to grab it while you can!” PUBG Mobile Lite mentioned in its tweet. Also Read - PUBG Mobile Lite Season 23 to kick off on April 1; will bring a new Winner Pass

Notably, the streamlined version of the PUBG Mobile game gets periodic updates to provide an enhanced gaming experience on low-end devices. The latest update requires 600MB of free device space and 1GB of RAM to run smoothly. For users whose devices are running the PUBG Mobile Lite 0.20.0 version can directly update to the latest version ‘in-game.’ Here’s how to download the PUBG Mobile Lite to 0.20.1 global version on your mobile. Before you begin with the process, users in India are advised not to download the APK version given the game is banned in the country. Also Read - PUBG Corp hiring in India; will Krafton re-launch PUBG Mobile India soon?

That said players can download and install the PUBG Mobile Lite game by heading to the official site and check for the APK file. Here’s the simple guide to update the game to its latest version on Android phone

Step 1- Visit the official PUBG Mobile Lite site – https://www.pubgmlite.com/en-US

Step 2- Click on the ‘Download APK’ button

Step 3- Once downloaded, locate and install the file on your Android device

Step 4- Open the app, once the installation is complete

Step 5- On completion of the in-game patches, players will be able to try out the latest version of the PUBG Mobile Lite game.

In related news, PUBG game developers have begun testing the 11.1 patch for PUBG Season 11. The patch is expected to bring a host of features on its PC version including updated terrain, new game modes, and the ability to drop back into the highlands of Paramo. There will Mini-14, SCAR-L, among other new/updated weapons for players to try out.