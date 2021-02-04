Tencent Games has rolled out PUBG Mobile Lite 0.20.1 update globally. Players already having the older version of PUBG Mobile Lite can directly download it in-game, whereas, others will either have to download and install it manually. The update brings the size of the game up to 575MB, whereas, the size of the in-game update varies depending on the device. Also Read - FAU-G mobile game Google Play Store rating drops further: Here's the reason

PUBG Mobile Lite 0.20.1 update: New features

The new update brings a number of new features to the game. First is the Universal Mark feature, which allows players to mark locations, supplies and more. It also adds a new location, called Winter Castle. The location can be accessed by swimming across the from the mainland. Earlier this location was only available inside of the beta version of the app.

With the introduction of the Winter Castle, the update will add a winter theme, bringing in changes to the terrain and adding new structures to the spawn island. The mountains located beside Church and Pilot Plaza will now also be covered in snow. A new snowboarding feature will also be added.

Players will now also be able to head into the in-game shop to get Graffiti and Smoke-trail. A new throwable item, Frozen Egg has been added to the game, using which players can create structures to provide them cover.

PUBG Mobile Lite in India

Note, PUBG Mobile Lite has been banned in India under Section 69A of the Information Technology Act. PUBG Corporation is trying to bring it back to the country in a new avatar, PUBG Mobile India. However, it is yet to get the nod from the relevant authorities for the launch. So even though, the updates are rolling out for PUBG Mobile Lite, there is no legal way for you to play it in India.