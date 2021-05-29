comscore PUBG Mobile Lite Latest update: PUBG Mobile Lite 0.21.0 Download APK link, patch notes, TDM mode and more
  • Home
  • Gaming
  • PUBG Mobile Lite 0.21.0 global latest update: Download APK, features, and more
News

PUBG Mobile Lite 0.21.0 global latest update: Download APK, features, and more

Gaming

PUBG Mobile Lite 0.21.0 Global Update: Here's how to download global APK link on Android device, new lobby, TD mode, and more.

PUBG Mobile latest Update

PUBG Mobile Lite 0.21.0 APK link is now available for download for global users. The latest update has recently hit the servers and players can now install it directly via Google Play Store. For those who are not able to find the update on the Play Store, they can alternately check for external download links. The latest PUBG Mobile 0.21.0 version carries a file size of 600MB. Also Read - Top 5 PUBG Mobile Lite like Free Android Survival games you can play offline

How to download PUBG Mobile Lite 0.21.0 update version via APK link

Here’s a simple step-by-step guide to download and install the PUBG Mobile Lite 0.21.0 version via the APK file from the official website Also Read - PUBG Mobile Lite 0.20.1 global latest update: Download APK, patch notes

Step 1: Visit visit PUBG Mobile Lite’s official website by clicking on this link. Also Read - PUBG Mobile Lite Season 23 to kick off on April 1; will bring a new Winner Pass

Step 2: You will find the ‘APK Download’ button on the website, tap on it.

Step 3: Once the download is complete, locate the file on your Android mobile and install it.

Step 4: Open the app, once the installation is complete.

Step 5: On completion of the in-game patches, players will be able to try out the latest version of the PUBG Mobile Lite game on their device.

PUBG Mobile Lite, PUBG Mobile India, PUBG Mobile Lite global 0.21.0 update, PUBG Mobile Lite APK download, PUBG Mobile Lite 0.21.0 APK link, PUBG Mobile Lite patch note, PUBG Mobile Lite 0.21.0 global update, PUBG Mobile Lite 0.21.0 TDM mode, PUBG Mobile Lite 0.21.0 new lobby, PUBG India, PUBG, PUBG Season 19, PUBG Season 19 features, Battlegrounds Mobile India June 18, PUBG, Tencent, Krafton

To recall, PUBG Mobile Lite 0.21.0 update was released over a month ago with a bunch of features, improvements, and bug fixes to the game. The update brought a new lobby and loading screen, new TDM Mode, FPP mode, and usual map modification. That said, PUBG Mobile Lite and the original BR version are banned in India under Section 69A of the Information Technology Act. However, developer Krafton is prepping to bring the Indian version of PUBG Mobile under the moniker Battlegrounds Mobile India which is expected to release next month. The developer has already confirmed that the new BR game will feature PUBG Mobile’s popular Erangel map, and Sanhok, Miramar as well. The pre-registration for the game went live on Google Play Store this month.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: May 29, 2021 11:23 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

PUBG Mobile Lite 0.21.0 global latest update: Download APK, features, and more
Gaming
PUBG Mobile Lite 0.21.0 global latest update: Download APK, features, and more
COVID-19 vaccination helpline number launched: Here's how to book a slot via phone call

How To

COVID-19 vaccination helpline number launched: Here's how to book a slot via phone call

WhatsApp now lets playback speed controlling for voice messages on iOS, Android, Web

Apps

WhatsApp now lets playback speed controlling for voice messages on iOS, Android, Web

Facebook, WhatsApp, Google comply with new IT rules, but not Twitter: Govt

News

Facebook, WhatsApp, Google comply with new IT rules, but not Twitter: Govt

Looking to join Netflix clan? Here's which plan is right for you

Features

Looking to join Netflix clan? Here's which plan is right for you

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Facebook, WhatsApp, Google comply with new IT rules, but not Twitter: Govt

Google Pixel 6 series to come with these interesting camera features

WellPaper from OnePlus lets live wallpapers depict app usage in style

OnePlus TV U1S specs and price leaked: Here's what to expect

OnePlus Nord CE 5G to get Snapdragon 750G chip, 64MP cameras and more

Looking to join Netflix clan? Here's which plan is right for you

OnePlus Nord CE India launch on June 10: 5 things confirmed about the upcoming Nord

Twitter vs Indian government fight over new IT rules: 5 key developments in 24 hours

How To Block/Remove Ads From Your Smartphone With One Click!

Apple WWDC 2021 event expectations: iOS 15, Pro Macs, and some more

Related Topics

Related Stories

PUBG Mobile Lite 0.21.0 global latest update: Download APK, features, and more

Gaming

PUBG Mobile Lite 0.21.0 global latest update: Download APK, features, and more
PUBG Mobile Lite 0.20.1 global update: Download APK, patch notes, and more

Gaming

PUBG Mobile Lite 0.20.1 global update: Download APK, patch notes, and more
PUBG Mobile Lite Season 23 to kick off on April 1

Gaming

PUBG Mobile Lite Season 23 to kick off on April 1
PUBG Mobile Lite Season 22 Winner Pass revealed

Gaming

PUBG Mobile Lite Season 22 Winner Pass revealed
PUBG Mobile Lite latest version 0.20.1 now available for download

Gaming

PUBG Mobile Lite latest version 0.20.1 now available for download

हिंदी समाचार

WhatsApp में आया Playback Speeds Feature, अब तीन स्पीड में चला पाएंगे वॉइस मैसेज

Realme 8 5G Vs OPPO A53s 5G: कम कीमत में किसमें मिलता है बेहतर कैमरा और दमदार परफॉर्मेंस?

Realme RMX3261 की डिजाइन और स्पेसिफिकेशंस आए सामने, 4,880mAh बैटरी और ट्रिपल रियर कैमरा सेटअप के साथ हो सकता है लॉन्च

Samsung Galaxy A22 5G की कीमत की जानकारी आई सामने, हो सकता है कंपनी का सबसे सस्ता 5G फोन

Battlegrounds Mobile India की लॉन्च डेट हुई लीक, टीजर में दिखी PUBG Mobile जैसी चीज

Latest Videos

Redmi Watch Review: A good contender against Realme Watch, Amazfit Bip U

Reviews

Redmi Watch Review: A good contender against Realme Watch, Amazfit Bip U
How To Block/Remove Ads From Your Smartphone With One Click!

Features

How To Block/Remove Ads From Your Smartphone With One Click!
Top 5 Android 12 Beta features: This is an Android we cannot wait for

Features

Top 5 Android 12 Beta features: This is an Android we cannot wait for
iQOO 7 Legend vs OnePlus 9R: Comparison after real-world usage, which one to buy

Reviews

iQOO 7 Legend vs OnePlus 9R: Comparison after real-world usage, which one to buy

News

Facebook, WhatsApp, Google comply with new IT rules, but not Twitter: Govt
News
Facebook, WhatsApp, Google comply with new IT rules, but not Twitter: Govt
Google Pixel 6 series to come with these interesting camera features

News

Google Pixel 6 series to come with these interesting camera features
WellPaper from OnePlus lets live wallpapers depict app usage in style

Apps

WellPaper from OnePlus lets live wallpapers depict app usage in style
OnePlus TV U1S specs and price leaked: Here's what to expect

News

OnePlus TV U1S specs and price leaked: Here's what to expect
OnePlus Nord CE 5G to get Snapdragon 750G chip, 64MP cameras and more

News

OnePlus Nord CE 5G to get Snapdragon 750G chip, 64MP cameras and more

new arrivals in india

Oppo F19
Oppo F19

18,990

Motorola Moto G40 Fusion
Motorola Moto G40 Fusion

13,999

POCO M2 Reloaded
POCO M2 Reloaded

9,499

OPPO A74 5G
OPPO A74 5G

17,990

Oppo A53s 5G
Oppo A53s 5G

14,990

Vivo V21 5G
Vivo V21 5G

29,990

Realme C25
Realme C25

9,499

Realme C21
Realme C21

7,999

Realme C20
Realme C20

6,799

Motorola Moto G60
Motorola Moto G60

17,999

iQOO 7
iQOO 7

31,990

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G
Samsung Galaxy M42 5G

21,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

69,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G
Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G

39,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X
Xiaomi Mi 11X

29,999

Realme 8 5G
Realme 8 5G

13,999

Samsung Galaxy F02s
Samsung Galaxy F02s

8,999

Samsung Galaxy F12
Samsung Galaxy F12

10,999

POCO X3 Pro
POCO X3 Pro

18,999

Realme 8 Pro
Realme 8 Pro

17,999

Realme 8
Realme 8

14,999

Vivo X60 Pro Plus
Vivo X60 Pro Plus

69,990

Vivo X60 Pro
Vivo X60 Pro

49,990

Vivo X60
Vivo X60

37,990

OnePlus 9 Pro 5G
OnePlus 9 Pro 5G

64,999

OnePlus 9R 5G
OnePlus 9R 5G

39,999

OnePlus 9 5G
OnePlus 9 5G

49,999

Samsung Galaxy A72
Samsung Galaxy A72

34,999

Samsung Galaxy A52
Samsung Galaxy A52

26,499

Micromax In 1
Micromax In 1

10,499

Asus ROG Phone 5
Asus ROG Phone 5

49,999

Samsung Galaxy M12
Samsung Galaxy M12

10,999

Motorola Moto G30
Motorola Moto G30

10,999

Motorola Moto G10 Power
Motorola Moto G10 Power

9,999

Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G
Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G

25,990

Oppo F19 Pro
Oppo F19 Pro

21,490

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max

18,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro

15,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10

11,999

Realme Narzo 30A
Realme Narzo 30A

8,999

Realme Narzo 30 Pro
Realme Narzo 30 Pro

16,999

Infinix Smart 5
Infinix Smart 5

7,199

Samsung Galaxy F62
Samsung Galaxy F62

23,999

Samsung Galaxy A12
Samsung Galaxy A12

12,999

Nokia 5.4
Nokia 5.4

13,999

Nokia 3.4
Nokia 3.4

11,999

Realme X7 Pro 5G
Realme X7 Pro 5G

29,999

Realme X7
Realme X7

19,999

Vivo Y31
Vivo Y31

16,490

Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G

35,990

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G

1,05,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G

81,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 5G

69,999

Vivo Y12s
Vivo Y12s

9,990

Vivo Y51A
Vivo Y51A

17,990

Samsung Galaxy M02s
Samsung Galaxy M02s

8,999

Xiaomi Mi 10i
Xiaomi Mi 10i

21,999

Oppo A15s
Oppo A15s

11,490

Tecno Spark 6 Go
Tecno Spark 6 Go

8,499

Vivo V20 2021
Vivo V20 2021

24,990

Vivo Y20A
Vivo Y20A

11,490

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G9 Power
Motorola Moto G9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G 5G
Motorola Moto G 5G

20,999

Vivo V20 Pro
Vivo V20 Pro

29,990

Xiaomi Mi 10T
Xiaomi Mi 10T

35,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9i
Xiaomi Redmi 9i

8,299

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro
Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro

39,999

Infinix Hot 10
Infinix Hot 10

9,999

Vivo V20 SE
Vivo V20 SE

20,990

Vivo V20
Vivo V20

24,990

Micromax In 1b
Micromax In 1b

6,999

Micromax In Note 1
Micromax In Note 1

10,999

OnePlus 8T
OnePlus 8T

42,999

Samsung Galaxy F41
Samsung Galaxy F41

15,499

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

1,29,900

Apple iPhone 12 Pro
Apple iPhone 12 Pro

1,19,900

Apple iPhone 12 Mini
Apple iPhone 12 Mini

69,900

Apple iPhone 12
Apple iPhone 12

79,900

Poco X3
Poco X3

16,999

Realme Narzo 20A
Realme Narzo 20A

8,499

Realme Narzo 20
Realme Narzo 20

10,499

Realme Narzo 20 Pro
Realme Narzo 20 Pro

13,999

Oppo F17
Oppo F17

16,990

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

22,999

Poco M2
Poco M2

10,999

Oppo F17 Pro
Oppo F17 Pro

22,990

Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 Pro

19,999

Realme 7
Realme 7

14,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9A
Xiaomi Redmi 9A

6,799

Vivo Y20
Vivo Y20

12,990

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

8,999

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Best Sellers