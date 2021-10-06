PUBG Mobile Lite 0.22.0 update– PUBG Mobile Lite’s latest update has brought several changes to the lighter version including new gun skins, and various effects. One can access the preview of the new cosmetics via weapon under workshop. Besides these, the developers have made several adjustments to the game as well. While the new update released globally has hit the Play Store, players who are unable to access the game via Google’s app store can opt for the external download links. In case you are one of those unable to install the latest PUBG Mobile Lite update, here’s a step-by-step guide to help you out. Also Read - PUBG Mobile Lite Winner Pass Season 29: Rewards, requirements, and more

PUBG Mobile Lite 0.22.0 update: How to download the global update via APK

Step 1: First up, head to the official website of PUBG Mobile Lite to get the latest APK file or else you can click the link.

Step 2: On the website click on the APK download to get the file.

Step 3: Next up, you are required to enable the ‘Install from unknown source’ option on your mobile device. Once done, you will have to install PUBG Mobile Lite APK.

Step 4: Once the installation is complete, you can launch the PUBG Mobile Lite sign-in to your account and try the new update. In case you find an error, it is recommended to reinstall the file and follow the process mentioned above. Further, one may need to download additional resource packs or files within the game as well.

PUBG Mobile Lite 0.22.0 global update APK file size

The APK file size of the PUBG Mobile Lite 0.22.0 update is around 714MB. So it is advised to free up the space on the Android device before downloading the file.

PUBG Mobile Lite 0.22.0 update features-

The latest update includes the following-

Drop the Bass – Scar-L

Concerto of Love – M762

Eventide Aria – Groza

Moonlit Grace – Kar98K

Romantic Moments – UZI

Icicle – Mini14

Winter Queen – M249

Jack-o’-lantern – AKM

Disclaimer- PUBG Mobile, and its lighter version PUBG Mobile is banned in India, hence it is advised to the players in the region not to try and download the game using APK files on their device.