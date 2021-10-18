PUBG Mobile Lite 0.22.0 update: PUBG Mobile Lite’s latest update was released this month. With several improvements and new weapons, the update assuaged players’ gameplay enhancement on the battlefield. There were new upgradable gun skins in the crate as well. The new update can be easily downloaded by heading to Google Play Store. Also Read - PUBG New State release: How to download APK, OBB links on Android

But if it not showing on the app store, this simple workaround can help you get past the minor issue. In this guide, we tell how to update PUBG Mobile Lite to its latest version using the APK link. Also Read - How to get UC in BGMI at discount in October 2021

PUBG Mobile Lite 0.22.0 global update: How to download via APK link on Android

Step 1: Open the official website of PUBG Mobile Lite to get the latest APK file, or you can click this link. Also Read - BGMI 1.6.5 update release date: New modes, features, and more coming

Step 2: On the website tap on the APK download to get the file.

Step 3: Before downloading the file you are required to enable the ‘Install from unknown source’ option on your mobile device. Once done, you will have to install PUBG Mobile Lite APK.

Step 4: Once the installation is complete, you can launch the PUBG Mobile Lite sign-in to your account and try the new update. In case you find an error, it is recommended to reinstall the file and follow the process mentioned above. Further, additional resource packs or files will have to be downloaded as well.

As we have mentioned in our previous article, the fresh update brings to the table Drop the Bass – Scar-L, Concerto of Love – M762, Eventide Aria – Groza, Moonlit Grace – Kar98K, and a few other exciting weapons. The file size for the update is around 714MB.

On a related note, Krafton is gearing up for the release of the PUBG Mobile sequel, PUBG New State which is expected to hit servers this month. While pre-registration is already, a few outlets have managed to dig the APK and OBB links to help players try the futuristic content ahead of its formal release. You can follow this step-by-step guide in case you want to try the game for yourself.

Disclaimer: PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite are banned in India under section 69A of the IT Act in India, hence players in the region are advised not to try downloading the game using third-party apps or APK links.