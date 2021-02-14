comscore PUBG Mobile Lite update: How to download and install latest version
News

PUBG Mobile Lite 0.21.0 update: Season 21 global APK download link available

Gaming

PUBG Mobile Lite has launched the latest update for its mobile multiplayer version. Here's how you can download and install the apk file.

PUBG Mobile Lite Update

PUBG Mobile Lite is a streamlined version of the global mobile multiplayer sensation PUBG Mobile. The game has been specifically designed for lesser-specced smartphones and has been able to garner a massive fan base around the world. Also Read - PUBG Mobile 1.3 beta update: How to download, check all the new features

Like PUBG Mobile, the Lite version of the game also receives frequent updates to add gameplay enhancements, skins, weapons, vehicles and more. Also Read - FAUG vs PUBG Mobile: Should you wait for PUBG Mobile India to relaunch?

The 0.20.1 update was recently released for users globally and you can directly install the update into your phone. Also Read - PUBG Mobile amid top earning games of 2020 despite India ban, earns $1.06Bn overseas

Here’s how you can down the update and install it on your smartphone.

Disclaimer: PUBG Mobile and its subsidiary games are banned in India and users in India are advised not to download and install the game or its updates.

How to download PUBG Mobile Lite update APK

Gamers who already have the 0.20.0 version on their smartphones will get the notification for the update on their phones automatically. Users who do not have the older update can first install it and then update to the newest version.

Here’s how you can install the update manually:

1. You first need to go to the official website of PUBG Mobile Lite and download the APK of the game to your smartphone. You can click on the following link to download the APK version of the game. The file size if approximately 575MB and you need to make sure you have enough storage space.

2. Users then need to install the game by locating the APK file on their phones. You need to enable the “Install from unknown source” option before you begin the installation.

3. Once the installation is complete, you can then open the game which will be updated to the latest version.

There are chances that many users might encounter the parsing error in the game which is when you need to uninstall and reinstall the game on the phone and run it again. Follow the same steps to download the game from the PUBG Lite website.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  Published Date: February 14, 2021 11:14 AM IST

