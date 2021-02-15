PUBG Mobile Lite Season 22 is expected to start on March 1, 2021, according to reports. The ongoing PUBG Mobile Lite Season 21 will end on February 28. The price of the Winner Pass is said to remain the same, though do note that the section for rewards will be locked until the next season starts. Also Read - PUBG Mobile Lite 0.21.0 update: Season 21 global APK download link available

The Winner Pass in PUBG Mobile Lite is similar to the Royale Pass in PUBG Mobile. Given the Winner Pass cost is expected to remain in the next season as well, it is speculated that the Elite Upgrade will be available for 280 BC, while the Elite Plus can be grabbed at 800 BC. Also Read - PUBG Mobile 1.3 beta update: How to download, check all the new features

For those unaware, PUBG Mobile Lite is designed to work smoothly on low-end smartphones. PUBG Mobile Lite recently got the 0.20.1 update, which can be directly installed into the phone. However, do note that PUBG Mobile is banned in India, including the Lite version and there is no word on when the game will be available.

Do note that the Winner Pass can’t be accessed until the next season starts and the rewards will also be locked until then. As of now, one can upgrade to Winner Pass. Here’s how to do it:

PUBG Mobile Lite Season 22 launch on March 1 (Expected): How to upgrade to Winner Pass

• Open the PUBG Mobile Lite app on your smartphone.

• Click on the ‘WP’ option.

• Next, tap on the upgrade button.

• Now, choose the variant that you want to purchase and confirm the purchase by clicking on the buy option.

• Users should see a prompt for the confirmation of purchase.

• Make the payment.

• The Winner Pass should reflect in the account.

Meanwhile, PUBG Mobile Lite Season 21 global APK download link is available for users to download. The 0.20.1 update can be installed manually as well. To install it manually, head to the official website of PUBG Mobile Lite and download the APK of the game to your smartphone. You can click on the following link to download the APK version of the game.