News

PUBG Mobile Lite got upgraded graphics settings for the new year

Gaming

The devs have finally incorporated the option to turn up the graphics settings on the game.

  • Published: January 8, 2020 4:28 PM IST
PUBG Mobile Lite

There’s a great new feature available for PUBG Mobile Lite players for new year and that is upgraded graphics settings. The devs have finally incorporated the option to turn up the graphics settings on the game. A new video on the official Twitter handle demonstrates how to increase the settings. It also shows how the new settings affect the game. Like the main PUBG Mobile game, PUBG Mobile Lite also had its higher graphics settings locked. For the new year these settings have been unlocked which improves the visuals of the game.

The visuals of the game can be improved significantly by the settings. These improve the shadows, textures and the rest of the visual aspects. It goes without explanation that selecting higher graphics settings would require better hardware. But it is still a great option to have and would still require less specs than the main game. As for the last 0.15.0 update that the game received, it brought 4v4 Deathmatch mode. Apart from this mode, you also get new powerful weapons and a lot more things.

For the 4v4 Deathmatch, players are divided into two teams and dropped into the compact Warehouse map for close-quarters combat. PUBG users also get various firearms, including the M416, SCAR-L, and Kar98. PUBG Mobile Lite now offers you three new  weapons and attachments as well. These include MK47 Rifle, which is a 7.62mm 20-round marksman rifle. One will find this rifle on all maps. It offers single-fire or burst modes and can be equipped with numerous attachments.

The second weapon is Skorpion. This one too is available on all maps. This is basically a powerful fully-automatic 9mm 20-round pistol, which can be equipped with a red dot sight, suppressor, foregrip and stock. The company has added 3x and 6x Scopes. These two new scopes can be equipped to most assault rifles, sniper rifles and sub-machine guns on all maps.

  • Published Date: January 8, 2020 4:28 PM IST

हिंदी समाचार

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite स्मार्टफोन 40,000 रुपये की कीमत में हो सकता है लॉन्च

Tata Sky Binge+ Android TV सेट टॉप बॉक्स भारत में 5,999 रुपये में लॉन्च

Motorola One Action स्मार्टफोन को मिला Android 10 का अपडेट

Flipkart पर धमाकेदार डिस्काउंट पर मिल रहा है Samsung Galaxy S9 स्मार्टफोन

शाओमी ने दो कैमरों के साथ इस स्मार्टवॉच को किया लॉन्च, जानें कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशंस

