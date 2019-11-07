PUBG Mobile Lite has a new Winner Pass 6

PUBG Mobile Lite recently got a new 0.14.6 content update for Halloween. Pumpkin Zombies are coming to the game. Players on a wide range of devices in select regions worldwide can drop into the new spooky Halloween-themed PUBG Mobile Lite content today. The 0.14.6 PUBG Mobile Lite content update delivers a Halloween version of the Survive Till Dawn mode. In this mode where players must work together with their teammates to survive three days and two nights. During the day, players can loot for supplies which includes the new M134 Minigun and Flamethrower. At night, a steady flow of Pumpkin Zombies must be subdued until evacuation to unlock new exclusive achievements.

In addition to the updated Survive Till Dawn mode, several features have been added to PUBG Mobile Lite. The new update also brought a new Winner Pass 6 to the game that brings with it a lot of new rewards. The Elite Winner Pass features a new costume, 280 BC, Kar98K skin and a motorcycle skin.

PUBG Mobile Lite 0.14.6 content update: Patch Notes

– Open Character System – Players can now suit up as the new character ‘Victor’ in Survive Till Dawn. This will help them gain experience and open crates for outfits and more. Victor boasts a reduced reload time passive ability for sub-machine guns

– New Weapons – Three powerful new weapons are now available for players to deal additional damage, including:

– Sawed-Off: Refreshed everywhere on the map, this 12 gauge shotgun can hold two rounds, can be equipped with a choke and holds the pistol weapon slot

– M134 Minigun: Available only in Survive Till Dawn and obtained by killing zombies. This powerful heavy weapon has up to 200 rounds of ammunition and a rate of fire equal to that of an assault rifle

– Flamethrower: Also available in Survive Till Dawn and unlocked by killing zombies. This weapon uses fuel as ammunition and has an effective range of about 10 meters. It can damage all targets within the spray range.

– Video Rewards – New daily rewards including outfits, BC and more are available to unlock by watching videos in the purchase page

– Expedited Game Entry – There is a now a quick entry option in the main menu which allows players to dive into the recommended game modes

– Halloween Main Menu Theme – The in-game main menu has been decorated with a festive Halloween theme

– Updated Winner Pass feature – Added Pass Mission Card to directly complete a Pass Mission and friend assistance feature

– Features adjustments and bug fixes