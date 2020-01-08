comscore PUBG Mobile Lite: How to upgrade graphics settings
  • Home
  • Gaming
  • PUBG Mobile Lite: How to upgrade graphics settings
News

PUBG Mobile Lite: How to upgrade graphics settings

Gaming

Like the main PUBG Mobile game, PUBG Mobile Lite also had its higher graphics settings locked, which are now available.

  • Published: January 8, 2020 6:31 PM IST
PUBG Mobile Lite upgrade

We reported that Tencent Games added a great new feature for PUBG Mobile Lite players on the occasion of new year and that is to upgrade graphics settings. The devs have finally incorporated the option to turn up the graphics settings on the game. A new video on the official Twitter handle demonstrates how to increase the settings. It also shows how the new settings affect the game. Like the main PUBG Mobile game, PUBG Mobile Lite also had its higher graphics settings locked. For the new year these settings have been unlocked which improves the visuals of the game.

The visuals of the game can be improved significantly by the settings. These improve the shadows, textures and the rest of the visual aspects. It goes without explanation that selecting higher graphics settings would require better hardware. But it is still a great option to have and would still require less specs than the main game.

PUBG Mobile Lite got upgraded graphics settings for the new year

Also Read

PUBG Mobile Lite got upgraded graphics settings for the new year

How to upgrade graphics settings

The video in the tweet shows the difference in quality after the change and the steps to do it as well. And we will be listing out the steps here for those that need it.

– Run PUBG Mobile Lite on your smartphone

– Wait for the main menu to load and once it’s done, go to the Settings tab which is represented by a gear icon on the top right corner.

– Select the Graphics tab once in the Settings menu

– Anti-aliasing was already allowed so that can be turned on

– Graphics settings can now to turned up to HD and Frame Rate can be maxed out at High

As for the last 0.15.0 update that the game received, it brought 4v4 Deathmatch mode. Apart from this mode, you also get new powerful weapons and a lot more things.

PUBG Mobile Season 11 Royale Pass name and release date out

Also Read

PUBG Mobile Season 11 Royale Pass name and release date out

For the 4v4 Deathmatch, players are divided into two teams and dropped into the compact Warehouse map for close-quarters combat. PUBG users also get various firearms, including the M416, SCAR-L, and Kar98. PUBG Mobile Lite now offers you three new  weapons and attachments as well. These include MK47 Rifle, which is a 7.62mm 20-round marksman rifle. One will find this rifle on all maps. It offers single-fire or burst modes and can be equipped with numerous attachments.

The second weapon is Skorpion. This one too is available on all maps. This is basically a powerful fully-automatic 9mm 20-round pistol, which can be equipped with a red dot sight, suppressor, foregrip and stock. The company has added 3x and 6x Scopes. These two new scopes can be equipped to most assault rifles, sniper rifles and sub-machine guns on all maps.

  • Published Date: January 8, 2020 6:31 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know

Editor's Pick

Honor 9 Lite software update rolls out
News
Honor 9 Lite software update rolls out
Revolutionary Bluetooth LE introduced at CES 2020

News

Revolutionary Bluetooth LE introduced at CES 2020

Tata Sky Binge+ vs Airtel Xstream Box: Compared

News

Tata Sky Binge+ vs Airtel Xstream Box: Compared

PUBG Mobile Lite: How to upgrade graphics settings

Gaming

PUBG Mobile Lite: How to upgrade graphics settings

Jio introduces Wi-Fi calling for Voice, Video calls

News

Jio introduces Wi-Fi calling for Voice, Video calls

Most Popular

Xech Speaker Pods Review

LG G8X ThinQ First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Review

Realme X2 Pro Review

Logitech G Pro Gaming Headset Review

Honor 9 Lite software update rolls out

Revolutionary Bluetooth LE introduced at CES 2020

Tata Sky Binge+ vs Airtel Xstream Box: Compared

Jio introduces Wi-Fi calling for Voice, Video calls

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro Twilight Orange color launched: All you need to know

Best laptops launched at CES 2020

Apple Store could be a gateway to coding in India

Top 5 upcoming smartphones to launch in January 2020

Top 5 Apple Arcade Games

3 big trends that will define the mobile and wearable market in 2020

Related Topics

Related Stories

PUBG Mobile Lite: How to upgrade graphics settings

Gaming

PUBG Mobile Lite: How to upgrade graphics settings
PUBG Mobile Lite got upgraded graphics settings for the new year

Gaming

PUBG Mobile Lite got upgraded graphics settings for the new year
Call of Duty: Mobile Gun Game Challenge live with rewards

Gaming

Call of Duty: Mobile Gun Game Challenge live with rewards
PUBG Mobile Season 11 Royale Pass name and release date out

Gaming

PUBG Mobile Season 11 Royale Pass name and release date out
PUBG Mobile first official Season 11 poster drops

Gaming

PUBG Mobile first official Season 11 poster drops

हिंदी समाचार

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro नए नया चमकदार Twilight Orange कलर में हुआ लॉन्च

Toreto ने 1,799 रुपये में लॉन्च किया Bash ब्लूटूथ पोर्टेबल स्पीकर, ये हैं फीचर्स

Trending Technology News Today : Reliance Jio की Wi-Fi कॉलिंग सर्विस लॉन्च किए जाने समेत आज की टॉप टेक न्यूज

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite स्मार्टफोन 40,000 रुपये की कीमत में हो सकता है लॉन्च

Tata Sky Binge+ Android TV सेट टॉप बॉक्स भारत में 5,999 रुपये में लॉन्च

News

Honor 9 Lite software update rolls out
News
Honor 9 Lite software update rolls out
Revolutionary Bluetooth LE introduced at CES 2020

News

Revolutionary Bluetooth LE introduced at CES 2020
Tata Sky Binge+ vs Airtel Xstream Box: Compared

News

Tata Sky Binge+ vs Airtel Xstream Box: Compared
Jio introduces Wi-Fi calling for Voice, Video calls

News

Jio introduces Wi-Fi calling for Voice, Video calls
Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro Twilight Orange color launched: All you need to know

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro Twilight Orange color launched: All you need to know