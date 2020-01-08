PUBG Mobile Lite: How to upgrade graphics settings

We reported that Tencent Games added a great new feature for PUBG Mobile Lite players on the occasion of new year and that is to upgrade graphics settings. The devs have finally incorporated the option to turn up the graphics settings on the game. A new video on the official Twitter handle demonstrates how to increase the settings. It also shows how the new settings affect the game. Like the main PUBG Mobile game, PUBG Mobile Lite also had its higher graphics settings locked. For the new year these settings have been unlocked which improves the visuals of the game.

The visuals of the game can be improved significantly by the settings. These improve the shadows, textures and the rest of the visual aspects. It goes without explanation that selecting higher graphics settings would require better hardware. But it is still a great option to have and would still require less specs than the main game.

How to upgrade graphics settings

The video in the tweet shows the difference in quality after the change and the steps to do it as well. And we will be listing out the steps here for those that need it.

– Run PUBG Mobile Lite on your smartphone

– Wait for the main menu to load and once it’s done, go to the Settings tab which is represented by a gear icon on the top right corner.

– Select the Graphics tab once in the Settings menu

– Anti-aliasing was already allowed so that can be turned on

– Graphics settings can now to turned up to HD and Frame Rate can be maxed out at High

As for the last 0.15.0 update that the game received, it brought 4v4 Deathmatch mode. Apart from this mode, you also get new powerful weapons and a lot more things.

For the 4v4 Deathmatch, players are divided into two teams and dropped into the compact Warehouse map for close-quarters combat. PUBG users also get various firearms, including the M416, SCAR-L, and Kar98. PUBG Mobile Lite now offers you three new weapons and attachments as well. These include MK47 Rifle, which is a 7.62mm 20-round marksman rifle. One will find this rifle on all maps. It offers single-fire or burst modes and can be equipped with numerous attachments.

Have you tried the new Upgraded Graphics Settings yet? Experience PUBG MOBILE LITE with increased visual fidelity, the battlegrounds have never looked so good! pic.twitter.com/uCFn1vzK9W — PUBG Mobile Lite (@PUBGMobileLite) January 2, 2020

The second weapon is Skorpion. This one too is available on all maps. This is basically a powerful fully-automatic 9mm 20-round pistol, which can be equipped with a red dot sight, suppressor, foregrip and stock. The company has added 3x and 6x Scopes. These two new scopes can be equipped to most assault rifles, sniper rifles and sub-machine guns on all maps.