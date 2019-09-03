comscore PUBG Mobile Lite is now available in more countries internationally
  • Home
  • Gaming
  • PUBG Mobile Lite is now available in more countries internationally
News

PUBG Mobile Lite is now available in more countries internationally

Gaming

This comes after the game got a massive update recently. This new update for the new PUBG Mobile Lite, v0.14.0 that adds some new stuff.

  • Published: September 3, 2019 4:32 PM IST
PUBG Mobile Lite

PUBG Mobile Lite launched a month back, but it was not made available in all countries. And now after a month of being in existence the game was available in several regions of Southeast Asia, South Asia, North Africa, and South America. And according to news, PUBG Mobile Lite will be available in Europe, as well as North and Central America very soon.

This comes after the game got a massive update recently. This new update for the new PUBG Mobile Lite, v0.14.0 that adds some new stuff. The new update which is now up after a downtime on Saturday, can be downloaded. There are some interesting new stuff in this update that includes bombing zone and emotes. It is clear that the developers want to make the game as similar to PUBG Mobile as possible. The new bombing zone is essentially the red zone from the main game. Considering that the PUBG Mobile Lite Map is rather small, the Red Zone would be a rather dangerous phenomenon. Here are the patch notes for the new update.

PUBG Mobile Lite: Patch Notes 0.14.0

1. New WP theme and rewards

2. New outfits added

3. Updated system settings

4. Added customization guide

5. Added emotes

6. Improved UI & update pack size

7. Improved graphics

8. Battle parameters improved

9. Increased accuracy of RPG-7

10. Added bombing zones

The main menu background has been changed as well, and now shows a pickup truck. This could be a hint that a smaller version of Miramar may be coming to the map soon. Built with Unreal Engine 4, this version of PUBG Mobile is compatible with even more devices out there. PUBG Mobile Lite features a smaller map made for 60 players. This will make for faster-paced games that last 10 minutes. The game is only 400MB, and built for devices having less than 2GB RAM claim the developers.

Hyderabad teen suffers from stroke, people claim due to PUBG addiction

Also Read

Hyderabad teen suffers from stroke, people claim due to PUBG addiction

PUBG Mobile Lite previously introduced the Winner Pass, essentially a synonym to the Royale Pass which gamers get to experience in the original version, PUBG Mobile. Like the Royale Pass, this new pass is a seasonal event, which offers gamers a chance to earn more Battle Coins (BC), get a better ranking, and get to play exciting new missions, which are set in the tone of challenges. The one major difference with respect to the original Royale Pass is that this ends at rank WP 30 unlike RP 100 in the former.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: September 3, 2019 4:32 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know
thumb-img
News
Motorola One Action now available via open sale in India

Editor's Pick

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Series software update rolling out
News
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Series software update rolling out
Elon Musk scouting for potential Mars landing sites

News

Elon Musk scouting for potential Mars landing sites

Nubia Red Magic 3S gets the highest AnTuTu score yet

Gaming

Nubia Red Magic 3S gets the highest AnTuTu score yet

Realme 5 next sale again tonight at 8PM: All you need to know

News

Realme 5 next sale again tonight at 8PM: All you need to know

PUBG Mobile Lite is now available in more countries internationally

Gaming

PUBG Mobile Lite is now available in more countries internationally

Most Popular

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus Review

Realme 5 Pro Review

Xiaomi Mi A3 Review

Xiaomi Mi Band 4 Review

Tecno Spark Go First Impressions

Reliance JioGate: Jio launches its apartment security service

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Series software update rolling out

Elon Musk scouting for potential Mars landing sites

Realme 5 next sale again tonight at 8PM: All you need to know

Apple iOS 13 code hints at its upcoming Garta AR headset

Samsung DeX on Galaxy Note 10: Run Android apps on PC or TV

MediaTek takes on Qualcomm in the most significant way yet

Tata Sky Binge vs Dish TV d2h magic: Which one is better

Google AR Search lets you see life-sized 3D animals up-close

Vodafone vs Airtel: Best family plans for postpaid users

Related Topics

Related Stories

PUBG Mobile Lite is now available in more countries internationally

Gaming

PUBG Mobile Lite is now available in more countries internationally
Hyderabad teen suffers from stroke, people claim due to PUBG addiction

Gaming

Hyderabad teen suffers from stroke, people claim due to PUBG addiction
PUBG Mobile Lite update v0.14.0 live with bombing zone and emotes

Gaming

PUBG Mobile Lite update v0.14.0 live with bombing zone and emotes
PUBG Mobile Season 9 content leak shows new outfit, Kar98k skin

Gaming

PUBG Mobile Season 9 content leak shows new outfit, Kar98k skin
Guess what Steam will be called in China

Gaming

Guess what Steam will be called in China

हिंदी समाचार

Nubia Red Magic 3S गेमिंग स्मार्टफोन को AnTuTu बेंचमार्क में मिला जबर्दस्त स्कोर, 5 सितंबर को होगा लॉन्च

Big Billion Days Sale से पहले Flipkart का बड़ा एलान, अब हिंदी इंटरफेस भी करेगा सपोर्ट

Nubia Red Magic 3S गेमिंग स्मार्टफोन में होगी 90Hz डिस्प्ले, 5 सितंबर को होगा लॉन्च

Vodafone ने की अपने सब्सक्राइबर्स के लिए Vodafone Play ऐप की मोबाइल वेबसाइट लॉन्च

Lava Z93 Review: एंट्री सेगमेंट का स्टाइलिश खिलाड़ी


News

Reliance JioGate: Jio launches its apartment security service
News
Reliance JioGate: Jio launches its apartment security service
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Series software update rolling out

News

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Series software update rolling out
Elon Musk scouting for potential Mars landing sites

News

Elon Musk scouting for potential Mars landing sites
Realme 5 next sale again tonight at 8PM: All you need to know

News

Realme 5 next sale again tonight at 8PM: All you need to know
Apple iOS 13 code hints at its upcoming Garta AR headset

News

Apple iOS 13 code hints at its upcoming Garta AR headset