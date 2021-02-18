Tencent Games has rolled out PUBG Mobile Lite 0.20.1 global version, which is available for download using the APK file. Earlier this month, PUBG Mobile Lite 0.20.1 update was was released, which brings with it several new features including the Winter Castle. Also Read - PUBG Mobile India latest update: We answer frequently asked questions

Do note that users who already have the 0.20.0 version of PUBG Mobile Lite installed on their device can directly download the update in-game. However, those who do not have the older version will need to install it first.

We take a look at how to download and install the PUBG Mobile Lite 0.20.1 global version using the APK file of the game:

Disclaimer: Although the PUBG Mobile Lite 0.20.1 APK link for the global version is available, the game itself remains banned in India under Section 69A of the Information Technology Act.

PUBG Mobile Lite 0.20.1: How to download and install global version using the APK file

• Head to the official PUBG Mobile Lite website.

• Tap the APK download button, after which the download should begin. It is recommended that you have sufficient storage on your device as the size of the APK file is 575 MB. However, the size of the in-game patch/update varies depending on the players’ device.

• Locate and install the APK file once the download is complete. Before installing the APK, do enable the ‘Install from Unknown source’ option on your device.

• Finally, open the PUBG Mobile Lite. The latest version of the title can be played after the in-game patch is complete.

• In case of error, it is recommended to try and download the APK file again by following the same steps.

PUBG Mobile Lite 0.20.1 update: New features

• Perhaps the biggest feature of the PUBG Mobile Lite 0.20.1 is the introduction of Winter Castle, which adds a winter theme. It brings in changes to the terrain and adds new structures to the spawn island as well.

• Thanks to Winter Castle, the mountains located beside Church and Pilot Plaza will be covered in snow. Apart from this, a new snowboarding feature will be added as well.

• Universal Mark feature is also a part of the new update. It lets players mark locations, supplies, etc, and adds Winter Castle as a location.

• To access the Winter Castle location, players will need to swim across from the mainland.

• The in-game shop now offers Graffiti and Smoke-trail. A Frozen Egg, which is a new throwable item allows players to create structures to provide them cover.