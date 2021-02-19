The update brings a new limited Runic Power Gameplay, which will be available until March 7. (Image: PUBG Mobile)

Tencent Games released the PUBG Mobile 1.2 update for the global version of the game last month. Now, the PUBG Mobile 1.2 global version is now available for download using the APK download link, according to a report by Insidesport. Also Read - PUBG Mobile Lite 0.20.1 global APK download link now available: Here's how to download and install

PUBG Mobile 1.2 update weighs 615MB on Android and 1.5GB on iOS, though it will be rolled out in a phased manner. Those who can not wait for the update can download and install the latest PUBG Mobile 1.2 update for the global version via the APK file. Also Read - PUBG Mobile India launch latest update: Top 4 important questions answered

PUBG Mobile 1.2 global version: How to download and install APK file

• The APK file of the PUBG Mobile 1.2 can be downloaded by clicking on this link. Also Read - PUBG Mobile Lite Season 21 Winner Pass end date revealed

• Make sure there is enough space on your device before downloading, given the APK file is 613 MB in size, according to the report.

• Also, make sure the ‘Install from Unknown Source’ option is enabled. For those unaware, it can be enabled from the ‘Safety and Privacy’ option in the Settings menu.

• You can enable it by going to Settings > Safety and Privacy > Allow Installation from Unknown Sources.

• Next, locate and install the APK file of PUBG Mobile 1.2 update.

• Finally, open the game and download the resource pack of your choice.

• In case of an error, users are recommended to download and install the APK file again following the same steps.

Disclaimer: Even though the PUBG Mobile 1.2 global version update is available to download via APK link, the game itself is banned in India under Section 69A of the Information Technology Act.

PUBG Mobile 1.2 update: New features

• A new limited Runic Power Gameplay, which will allow players to choose their Rune energy type on Spawn Island will be available for players until March 7. It can be used to gain unique abilities during the gameplay.

• A new FAMAS gun has been added to the classic maps for the battle royale mode. The gun uses 5.56 ammo.

• A new Armor mode in EvoGround is also a part of the update.

• Most importantly, the update has kicked off the latest chapter of the game, Metro Royale: Honor.

• Basic performance improvements, security improvements, sight nodel improvements, skydiving and landing action improvements, have been added as well.