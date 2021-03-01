PUBG Mobile Lite Season 22 Winner Pass revealed: Here's how to get it, rewards, etc.

Tencent Games has unveiled the PUBG Mobile Lite Season 22 Winner Pass today, March 1. Two paid pass variants including Variants- Elite Upgrade and Elite Upgrade Plus will be available. Further, the price of both the pass variants will be the same, which is Elite Upgrade for 280 BC and the Elite Upgrade Plus Pass for 800 BC. Also Read - PUBG Mobile 1.2 global APK download link now available: Here's how to download and install

According to a report in Sportskeeda, the PUBG Mobile Lite’s new Winner Pass Season 2 was released at 7:30 AM IST on March 1. We said in a previous report that the PUBG Mobile Lite Season 21 Winner Pass will end on February 28 after which players were not able to collect any rewards during this time. Also Read - PUBG Mobile Lite 0.20.1 Global APK download link now available: How to download and install

The PUBG Mobile Lite Season 22 Winner Pass will let players purchase the new Elite Pass for 280 BC and the Elite Plus Pass for 800 BC. Also Read - PUBG Mobile India launch latest update: Top 4 important questions answered

PUBG Mobile Lite Season 22 Winner Pass: Here is how to upgrade

• Open the PUBG Mobile Lite and tap on the ‘WP’ icon, which can be accessed in the default loading menu.

• The Winner Pass tab should appear, from where players can click on the ‘Upgrade’ button.

• Finally, choose the variant of choice and click on the purchase option below it to buy the pass variant.

Disclaimer: PUBG Mobile is banned in India under Section 69A of the Information Technology Act.

PUBG Mobile Lite Season 22 Winner Pass: Rewards

The rewards included in PUBG Mobile Lite Season 22 Winner Pass are 500 BP, 50 Silver, 2x EXP Card: 1-Hour, Swashbuckler Boots, 2x BP Card: 1-Hour, 65 Silver, Mission Card (Season 22), 65 Silver, 2x EXP Card: 1-Hour, Swashbuckler Bottom, and 120 Silver.

How to claim Winner Pass rewards

To claim Winner Pass rewards, players will need to follow these steps:

•Open PUBG Mobile Lite.

• Click on the ‘WP’ icon, located on the right edge of the display to open the WP area.

• The tasks should be displayed here and players can collect any rewards that they might have won.