News

PUBG Mobile Lite requires a minimum of 786MB RAM to run: Report

Gaming

This means that players with 1GB RAM will also be able to play the game. Which makes the game extremely viable for low end smartphones.

  Updated: August 9, 2019 3:12 PM IST
The developers of PUBG Mobile Lite launched the game in India last month. Developers at Tencent Games have launched this new version for players with entry-level devices in mind. It is optimized for low-end smartphone devices with a lower RAM, to offer an uncompromising gameplay experience. Devs mentioned the Winner Pass will be coming to the game at launch, and now it has gone live. The game is only 400MB, and built for devices having less than 2GB RAM claim the developers.

And now in a new report from The Indian Express, the PUBG Mobile Lite team has confirmed that it requires a minimum of 786MB RAM to run. This means that players with 1GB RAM will also be able to play the game. Built with Unreal Engine 4, this version of PUBG Mobile is compatible with even more devices out there. PUBG Mobile Lite features a smaller map made for 60 players. This will make for faster-paced games that last 10 minutes.

PUBG Mobile Lite Winner Pass: Details

PUBG Mobile Lite has introduced the Winner Pass, essentially a synonym to the Royale Pass which gamers get to experience in the original version, PUBG Mobile. Like the Royale Pass, this new pass is a seasonal event, which offers gamers a chance to earn more Battle Coins (BC), get a better ranking, and get to play exciting new missions, which are set in the tone of challenges. The one major difference with respect to the original Royale Pass is that this ends at rank WP 30 unlike RP 100 in the former.

PUBG Lite open beta update rolls out with new map and 4v4 mode

PUBG Lite open beta update rolls out with new map and 4v4 mode

The new Pass has three variations, the free pass, the Elite pass and the Elite Plus pass. Players can make a purchase to upgrade their pass by spending some Battle Coins. To be exact, a player must shell out 300 BC for the Elite Winner Pass and 2700 – 800 (difference prone to discounts) BC on the Elite Plus Winner Pass. If the players are short on BC, then they can go ahead and purchase them at the Shop.

WATCH: PUBG MOBILE Global Launch Trailer

The free Winner Pass offers gamers special items until level 15; the other two upgrades offer items all the way till level 30. Using the Winner Pass, gamers stand a chance to win special items such as the Prisoner Outfit, Portable Closet, Skull and Flower plane finish, a rename card, Pan Skin, the Smiley Parachute, Witherer AKM Skin and more, including Battle Coins.

Further to the items won on purchase of the two available upgrades, the Elite and Elite Plus Winner Pass owners will get 1000 BC and 3000 BC respectively, instantly upon completing the purchase. The Elite Plus Winner Pass offers few more things along with Elite Missions and more rewards. This extra bit includes a 10-rank gain, a new plane finish, and exclusive outfits.

  Published Date: August 9, 2019 3:12 PM IST
  Updated Date: August 9, 2019 3:12 PM IST

