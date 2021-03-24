PUBG Mobile Lite Season 23 is set to commence on April 1, after Season 22 ends on March 30. The new season will bring in a new Winner Pass, new rewards and items for players to get. After Season 22 ends, the WP section will be locked and players will not be able to claim any rewards. Just as usual, the Season 23 Winner Pass will be offered in two paid variants – Elite Upgrade and Elite Upgrade Plus, priced at 280 BC and 800 BC, respectively. Also Read - PUBG Mobile Lite Season 22 Winner Pass released: How to get, rewards, and more

Winner Pass is PUBG Mobile Lite’s tier-based reward system, wherein players have to complete a set of tasks and climb up in rankings to claim set in-game rewards. These rewards include various in-game items like costumes, skins and more. Also Read - PUBG Mobile Lite 0.20.1 Global APK download link now available: How to download and install

Tencent Games is yet to reveal the list of rewards, which will be offered inside of the Season 23 Winner Pass. However, a number of leaks suggest that the list of rewards will include the Butcher of Stalber Set, Butcher of Stalber UAZ skin, Red Accents plane skin, Blood Lotus Dacie skin and more. The list of leaked rewards can be seen in the video embedded below: Also Read - PUBG Mobile Lite Season 21 Winner Pass end date revealed

When the new Winner Pass is made available, players can head into the WP section from inside of the home screen of the display. This will bring up the new Winner Pass on their screen. Players can then choose to play with the free basic Winner Pass or to upgrade it. If they decide to upgrade, they can choose the desired variant and click on purchase.