PUBG Mobile Lite tops Google Play Store ranking within days of launch

Tencent Games launched PUBG Mobile Lite in India last week after a long wait. It was available in the beta version before this, but now the full game has been launched. Developers at Tencent Games have launched this new version for players with entry-level devices in mind. It is optimized for low-end smartphone devices with a lower RAM, to offer an uncompromising gameplay experience.

Within three days of the game launching, it has managed to top the Google Play Store ranking in India. This means that it has becomes the most popular game on Google Play Store. This shows that a lot of people were waiting for a PUBG variant for low-end devices. Though this does not mean that only people with entry-level phones have been downloading the game.

Built with Unreal Engine 4, this version of PUBG Mobile is compatible with even more devices out there. PUBG Mobile Lite features a smaller map made for 60 players. This will make for faster-paced games that last 10 minutes. The game is only 400MB, and built for devices having less than 2 GB RAM claim the developers. This has apparently been developed keeping in mind that most smartphone users in India use an entry-level smartphone. New players joining in will be eligible for various rewards, in the form of new gears and vehicles.

Key features on PUBG Mobile Lite:

Enhanced Aim Assist:

The new auxiliary aim assist will make aiming simpler and will work while playing in weak networks. The intensity differs between the crawling and standing positions, simplifying the control while preserving the unique PUBG Mobileexperience.

Upgrade to Winner Pass in PUBG Mobile Lite

The Winner Pass replaces the Royale Pass on PUBG Mobile Lite. It will have much faster achievement unlocks and span a month, with other rewards on offer.

Bullet Trail Adjustment

PUBG Mobile Lite will feature increased bullet speed and no bullet drop effect, for a clearer shot which is specially made to account for weak network environments.

Weapon Recoil Suppression

The adherence mechanism also suppresses the weapon recoil to a certain amount, which facilitates game-control and makes for a better experience in weak networks. Different guns have different gun pressure effects, highlighting the different experience of each weapon.

Extended Time to Kill

The update will also appropriately increase the ‘Time to Kill’ which would enhance players survivability during firefights and encouraging aggressive play.

Location Display

The map will expose a shooter within the mini-map’s range, providing simplified battle info extraction and increased battle speed.

Heal yourself while moving

Players will now be able to heal themselves in all stance except prone. This is particularly useful in high latency conditions where movement actions might inhibit the healing mechanic in game. This will help speed up the game pace and increase survivability.

Building Areas/ Supplies optimization

Complementing the smaller maps, building density and loot frequency has been increased to expedite the looting process and enhance the battle progression.

WATCH: PUBG MOBILE Global Launch Trailer

Map Quality Optimization

The game will also feature optimized map quality and the parachute loading screen.

RPG and New Firearm integration in PUBG Mobile Lite

With the Lite version, players will now get to experience a new weapon in select game modes only, allowing a chance to form new attack and defense tactics.