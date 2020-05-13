PUBG Mobile Lite update 0.17.0 live with Payload Mode

PUBG Mobile devs introduced the Payload Mode to the game last year, which became quite popular. And now the mode has been introduced to PUBG Mobile Lite. Payload Mode comes with new weapons and vehicles. This is part of the PUBG Mobile Lite version 0.17.0 content update. The new update is now available on Google Play in select regions around the globe. Also Read - PUBG Mobile Lite Beta gets 0.17.0 update, brings Payload mode

The 0.17.0 content update delivers Payload Mode, where players can play solo or in teams of up to four to duke it out in the past-paced tactical competition. Payload Mode introduces multiple new features to PUBG Mobile Lite which include the all-new Grenade Launcher, Surface-to-Air Missile and other lootable Super Weapons. Payload Mode also offers two new powerful vehicles, the armored and amphibious BRDM-2 tank, and Helicopter. Besides Payload Mode, several other features have been added with PUBG Mobile Lite 0.17.0 update. Also Read - PUBG Mobile Lite: Here are the top loot spots in Varenga

PUBG Mobile Lite 0.17.0 update: Changes

– Map Changes – A new spawn island has been added to Varenga for players to have fun while their games load, along with mysterious Archaeological Sites around the map. The Spring Festival contents like Cherry Blossom trees and Picnic Baskets have also been removed Also Read - PUBG Mobile Lite 0.16.0 ‘Varenga in Bloom’ update rolls out with weapon improvements

– Combat Improvements – The BRDM-2 tank can now be summoned in Classic Mode with Flare Guns. Similarly, the Desert Eagle pistol has been added, and SMG and pistol damage have been rebalanced

– Fresh Winner Pass – PUBG MOBILE LITE’s in-game reward system has been updated to the new themes of Summer Beach and Ramadan.

– New Pass earners will also receive extra Point Cards when purchasing it for the first time

– Synergy Function – Players can now access new functions for BFF, Buddy and Bromance to emote to friends and team members. More emotes can also be unlocked as synergy increases

– Miscellaneous Balances – Additional features adjustments and bug fixes have been added, including Bonus Challenges, Companion System, Main Menu UI, Player Return Event and more.

PUBG Mobile Lite is now available to download and play in several regions of South Asia, Africa and East Europe. PUBG Mobile Lite has a smaller download size and supports more mobile devices with less RAM. It features a smaller map made for 60 players. This means a faster-paced game that keeps the traditional PUBG style of play.