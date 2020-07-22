comscore PUBG Mobile Lite update 0.18.0 out with monsoon theme
In today’s PUBG Mobile Lite 0.18.0 content update for the mobile game, players can experience classic battle royale gameplay in the newly-excavated urban ruins.

  • Published: July 22, 2020 5:08 PM IST
In the new update 0.18.0 of PUBG Mobile Lite’s jungle map, Varenga, has new additions to it. In today’s massive 0.18.0 content update for the mobile game, players can experience classic battle royale gameplay in the newly-excavated urban ruins, as well as in a fresh Arena map. The latest update also delivers the first anniversary celebration content and additional gameplay-altering features. Also Read - PUBG Mobile Lite update 0.17.0 live with Payload Mode

After several weeks of mysterious clues and Easter Eggs being discovered throughout Varenga, today’s update reworks the Northwest side of the map with uncovered ruins. Similarly, new construction works to the tunnels on the Southern mountain range yield an explorable hall, deep within the mountains. Players can also board new slow-moving cable cars throughout the map to travel in style and get a bird’s eye view of the battlefield. Also Read - PUBG Mobile Lite Beta gets 0.17.0 update, brings Payload mode

Today’s PUBG Mobile Lite 0.18.0 content update also adds two new weapons, including the Arena-exclusive P90 sub-machine gun, and the MP5K sub-machine gun to Classic Mode. Additional basic experience improvements have also been implemented, including an integrated vault function and sliding function in Arena, along with an added indicator for Grenades. Sub-machine guns now can be accessorized with the same attachments as pistols, and the M16 Rifle can now receive Stock attachments.

– Anniversary Celebration – In-game lobby backgrounds, Spawn Island and the application icon have all been decorated to celebrate the game’s first anniversary

– System Updates – The Daily Mission System has been reformatted, Popularity rankings have been added to player stats and the ability to send gifts to personal space has been added

– Display Improvements – 3D model displays of vehicles, parachutes and plane finishes have been added in the main lobby, Pass page and opening screen, in addition to a new Gold redemption feature, special Vouchers and an integrated direct cash purchase feature have been added.

PUBG Mobile Lite is now available to download and play on the Google Play Store in several regions of South Asia, Africa and East Europe.

  • Published Date: July 22, 2020 5:08 PM IST

Best Sellers