PUBG Mobile Lite update: How to download the latest version using APK link

PUBG Mobile Lite latest update brings tons of cosmetic changes including upgradable skins to the game, here's how to download on Android device using APK link.

PUBG Mobile Lite 0.22.0 update: PUBG Mobile Lite, the trimmed down version of popular BR title PUBG Mobile receives regular updates like the original version. Krafton released v0.22.0 update about a month that added tons of unique cosmetics. The cosmetics and upgradable skins can be accessed via the workshop. Also Read - Players won't be able to play BGMI on their Android phone, here's why

While the global update is available on Google Play Store, if it’s not reflecting on your mobile you can upgrade it using external links. In case you aren’t able to find links to the update here’s a simple guide that you can follow. But before you proceed, keep in note that the APK file for PUBG Mobile Lite’s latest update is 714 MB in size. Hence, it is advised to free up some space before carrying the installation process on the Android device. Also Read - Forget PUBG New State, Krafton could already be working on PUBG 2: Details here

PUBG Mobile Lite update: How to download the global update on Android via APK link

Step 1: Up first, go to the official website of PUBG Mobile Lite to get the latest APK file, or else you can click the link. Also Read - PUBG Mobile x League of Legends crossover teased: Here’s what you need to know

Step 2: On the website click on the APK download to get the file of the latest version.

Step 3: Then you are required to enable the ‘Install from unknown source’ option on your mobile device. Once done, you will have to install PUBG Mobile Lite APK.

Step 4: Once the installation is complete, you can launch the PUBG Mobile Lite sign-in to your account. If an error occurs, it is recommended to reinstall the file and follow the process mentioned above. Further, one may need to download additional resource packs or files within the game as well.

Add-ons in the latest update

Drop the Bass – Scar-L, Concerto of Love – M762, Eventide Aria – Groza, Moonlit Grace – Kar98K, Romantic Moments – UZI, Icicle – Mini14, Winter Queen – M249, Jack-o’-lantern – AKM

On a related note, PUBG Mobile’s next major update v1.7 beta version is said to have been released by Krafton. The features of the update haven’t been specified yet, however, players can expect the release of the next battle royale pass.

Disclaimer: PUBG Mobile Lite is banned in India hence players in the region are advised not to try and download the game using the APK files mentioned in the article on their device.

  • Published Date: November 6, 2021 12:41 PM IST

