PUBG Mobile Lite has started receiving a new 0.15.0 update, which brings an interesting 4v4 Deathmatch mode. The company has added this mode to help offer PUBG Mobile Lite users rapid-fire chicken dinners. Apart from this mode, you also get new powerful weapons and a lot more things. The latest PUBG Mobile Lite update is already available on Google Play Store. Read on to find out everything about the latest PUBG update.

PUBG Mobile Lite 4v4 Deathmatch mode details

Let’s first talk about the new 4v4 Deathmatch mode that PUBG Mobile Lite brings with it. So, basically, players are divided into two teams and dropped into the compact Warehouse map for close-quarters combat. PUBG users also get various firearms, including the M416, SCAR-L, and Kar98.

These firearms will be available at the spawn point. PUBG players will get unlimited respawns and they will have to eliminate enemies to gain the most points in limited period of time. Furthermore, one will also find high-level equipments like Level Three armor and helmets, M249 light machine guns and RPG-7 rocket launchers sprinkled throughout the Warehouse map.

PUBG Mobile Lite new weapons

Talking about the new weapons, PUBG Mobile Lite now offers you three more powerful weapons and attachments to deal additional damage. These include MK47 Rifle, which is a 7.62mm 20-round marksman rifle. One will find this rifle on all maps. It offers single-fire or burst modes and can be equipped with numerous attachments.

The second weapon is Skorpion. This one too is available on all maps. This is basically a powerful fully-automatic 9mm 20-round pistol, which can be equipped with a red dot sight, suppressor, foregrip and stock. The company has added 3x and 6x Scopes. These two new scopes can be equipped to most assault rifles, sniper rifles and sub-machine guns on all maps.

New social feature

Apart from the 4v4 Deathmatch mode, the company has added one social feature to PUBG Mobile Lite. Now, one will notice that their teammate’s real-time status is displayed during gameplay. The feature has been added to provide users additional intel during combat. Notably, enemy locations are also now displayed when players or teammates hit them.

Festive customization and more

Apart from these, PUBG Mobile Lite players will also find new winter-themed in-game skins. Further, Lucky Air Drops are now also available as part of the Winner Pass, along with an Arcade Spin event and advertisement rewards. In addition, the company has also decorated the in-game main menu with a festive holiday theme.

It has also made additional features adjustments and fixed bugs. Lastly, the update will allow players to team up and communicate with the new Clan feature and in-game chat channel. PUBG users can now also showcase their characters with ranking display appearances and MVP victory poses.