News

PUBG Mobile Lite users are getting exclusive rewards drop

Gaming

PUBG Mobile Lite WinnerPass offers a system like PUBG Mobile’s Royale Pass, allowing players to participate in and complete in-game challenges for different rare and other rewards.

  Updated: September 4, 2019 5:10 PM IST
Last week, PUBG Mobile Lite received a massive content update. And this week, players are getting Lite-specific in-game rewards. PUBG Mobile Lite WinnerPass offers a system like PUBG Mobile’s Royale Pass, allowing players to participate in and complete in-game challenges for different rare and other rewards. PUBG Mobile Lite is now celebrating the game’s hit success and massive 14.0 content update with an all-new in-game event. From now until Sunday, September 15, players who log into PUBG Mobile Lite for a total of 10 days will receive a WinnerPass Season Upgrade card to unlock Elite WinnerPass Season 4 for free.

The in-game event comes just a short time after PUBG Mobile Lite earned the most popular mobile game on numerous global charts. This includes regions like Turkey, India, Russia and certain regions of the Middle East. PUBG Mobile Lite has claimed the number one spot among free-to-download games in multiple regions on Google Play. The game also released in Russia and certain regions of CIS and the Africa on Thursday, August 29.

PUBG Mobile Lite: Patch Notes 0.14.0

1. New WP theme and rewards

2. New outfits added

3. Updated system settings

4. Added customization guide

5. Added emotes

6. Improved UI & update pack size

7. Improved graphics

8. Battle parameters improved

9. Increased accuracy of RPG-7

10. Added bombing zones

The main menu background has been changed as well, and now shows a pickup truck. This could be a hint that a smaller version of Miramar may be coming to the map soon. Built with Unreal Engine 4, this version of PUBG Mobile is compatible with even more devices out there. The Lite version features a smaller map made for 60 players. This will make for faster-paced games that last 10 minutes. The game is only 400MB, and built for devices having less than 2GB RAM claim the developers.

PUBG Mobile Lite previously introduced the Winner Pass, essentially a synonym to the Royale Pass which gamers get to experience in the original version, PUBG Mobile. Like the Royale Pass, this new pass is a seasonal event, which offers gamers a chance to earn more Battle Coins (BC), get a better ranking, and get to play exciting new missions, which are set in the tone of challenges. The one major difference with respect to the original Royale Pass is that this ends at rank WP 30 unlike RP 100 in the former.

  Published Date: September 4, 2019 5:09 PM IST
  Updated Date: September 4, 2019 5:10 PM IST

