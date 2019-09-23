comscore PUBG Mobile Lite v0.14.1 live with Golden Woods Map and new rewards
  • Home
  • Gaming
  • PUBG Mobile Lite v0.14.1 live with Golden Woods Map and new rewards
News

PUBG Mobile Lite v0.14.1 live with Golden Woods Map and new rewards

Gaming

The new ranked season on PUBG Mobile Lite is set to begin on October 1 and will bring with it new rewards.

  • Published: September 23, 2019 10:06 AM IST
PUBG Mobile Lite v0.14.1 golden woods map

There is a new PUBG Mobile Lite v0.14.1 now live with Golden Woods Map, new rewards and more. This update is now live in India and will apparently usher a new season on October 1. The new update brings a new Arcade Mode to the game which grants players RPG-7s. This new map is called Golden Woods which is a small town where players get to run and gun. Additionally there is new shrubbery in the game that will aid in intense combat situations.

The new ranked season on PUBG Mobile Lite is set to begin on October 1 and will bring with it new rewards. The Missions Menu will also get some new challenges for players to indulge in, and win some more rewards. There is a new vehicle being added as well which is the UAZ that is available on all the other versions of the game. There are new weapons in the game too, which include the PP-19 Bizon SMG, QBZ assault rile, and QBU DMR rifle. The Title System has been added as well and it will allow players to unlock achievements and gain experience to raise ranks for better titles. Besides these there are numerous bug fixes in the game. Here are the full patch notes of PUBG Mobile Lite v0.14.1.

Amazon offers free in-game items to prime members; PUBG Mobile players rejoice

Also Read

Amazon offers free in-game items to prime members; PUBG Mobile players rejoice

The previous 0.14.0 update saw some some interesting new stuff including bombing zone and emotes. It is clear that the developers want to make the game as similar to PUBG Mobile as possible. The new bombing zone is essentially the red zone from the main game. Considering that the PUBG Mobile Lite Map is rather small, the Red Zone would be a rather dangerous phenomenon. The main menu background was changed as well, and now shows a pickup truck.

Built with Unreal Engine 4, this version of PUBG Mobile is compatible with even more devices out there. PUBG Mobile Lite features a smaller map made for 60 players. This will make for faster-paced games that last 10 minutes. The game is only 400MB, and built for devices having less than 2GB RAM claim the developers.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: September 23, 2019 10:06 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know
thumb-img
News
Motorola One Action now available via open sale in India

Editor's Pick

PUBG Mobile Lite v0.14.1 live with Golden Woods Map and new rewards
Gaming
PUBG Mobile Lite v0.14.1 live with Golden Woods Map and new rewards
WhatsApp silently rolls out tool to share status on Facebook

News

WhatsApp silently rolls out tool to share status on Facebook

Tata Sky Binge+ could be Airtel Xsteam Box rival coming soon

News

Tata Sky Binge+ could be Airtel Xsteam Box rival coming soon

Realme 5 Pro to go on sale at 12PM today via Flipkart, Realme.com: Price, features

News

Realme 5 Pro to go on sale at 12PM today via Flipkart, Realme.com: Price, features

Lenovo Carme smartwatch Review

Review

Lenovo Carme smartwatch Review

Most Popular

Lenovo Carme smartwatch Review

Skullcandy Jib+ Wireless Earbuds Review

Vivo V17 Pro Camera Review

Oppo Reno 2 Review

Samsung Galaxy M30s First Impressions

Dish TV users can upgrade from SD to HD Set-Top Box for Rs 799

WhatsApp silently rolls out tool to share status on Facebook

Tata Sky Binge+ could be Airtel Xsteam Box rival coming soon

Realme 5 Pro to go on sale at 12PM today via Flipkart, Realme.com: Price, features

Motorola Moto E6s goes on first sale today on Flipkart

Samsung DeX on Galaxy Note 10: Run Android apps on PC or TV

MediaTek takes on Qualcomm in the most significant way yet

Tata Sky Binge vs Dish TV d2h magic: Which one is better

Google AR Search lets you see life-sized 3D animals up-close

Vodafone vs Airtel: Best family plans for postpaid users

Related Topics

Related Stories

PUBG Mobile Lite v0.14.1 live with Golden Woods Map and new rewards

Gaming

PUBG Mobile Lite v0.14.1 live with Golden Woods Map and new rewards
PUBG Mobile: PUBG Mobile players can get free in-game items

Gaming

PUBG Mobile: PUBG Mobile players can get free in-game items
PUBG Mobile India Tour 2019 Pune finalists and contestants announced

Gaming

PUBG Mobile India Tour 2019 Pune finalists and contestants announced
PUBG Mobile releases new ban list of cheaters from September 10 to 16

Gaming

PUBG Mobile releases new ban list of cheaters from September 10 to 16
Here's a ranking of all the PUBG Mobile maps

Gaming

Here's a ranking of all the PUBG Mobile maps

हिंदी समाचार

Realme 5 Pro आज भारत में दोपहर 12 बजे Flipkart और Realme.com पर बिक्री के लिए आएगा

अब तक की सबसे कम कीमत पर मिल रहे हैं Nokia 8.1, Nokia 7.1 और Nokia 6.1 Plus, जानें ऑफर्स

Asus ROG Phone 2 आज भारत में 12:30 पर होगा लॉन्च, ऐसे देखें लॉन्च इवेंट को Live

Nokia 7.2 आज से सेल पर आएगा, जानें कीमत और सेल ऑफर्स

Moto E6s आज पहली बार इन सेल ऑफर्स के साथ बिक्री के लिए आएगा


News

Dish TV users can upgrade from SD to HD Set-Top Box for Rs 799
News
Dish TV users can upgrade from SD to HD Set-Top Box for Rs 799
WhatsApp silently rolls out tool to share status on Facebook

News

WhatsApp silently rolls out tool to share status on Facebook
Tata Sky Binge+ could be Airtel Xsteam Box rival coming soon

News

Tata Sky Binge+ could be Airtel Xsteam Box rival coming soon
Realme 5 Pro to go on sale at 12PM today via Flipkart, Realme.com: Price, features

News

Realme 5 Pro to go on sale at 12PM today via Flipkart, Realme.com: Price, features
Motorola Moto E6s goes on first sale today on Flipkart

News

Motorola Moto E6s goes on first sale today on Flipkart