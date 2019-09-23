PUBG Mobile Lite v0.14.1 live with Golden Woods Map and new rewards

There is a new PUBG Mobile Lite v0.14.1 now live with Golden Woods Map, new rewards and more. This update is now live in India and will apparently usher a new season on October 1. The new update brings a new Arcade Mode to the game which grants players RPG-7s. This new map is called Golden Woods which is a small town where players get to run and gun. Additionally there is new shrubbery in the game that will aid in intense combat situations.

The new ranked season on PUBG Mobile Lite is set to begin on October 1 and will bring with it new rewards. The Missions Menu will also get some new challenges for players to indulge in, and win some more rewards. There is a new vehicle being added as well which is the UAZ that is available on all the other versions of the game. There are new weapons in the game too, which include the PP-19 Bizon SMG, QBZ assault rile, and QBU DMR rifle. The Title System has been added as well and it will allow players to unlock achievements and gain experience to raise ranks for better titles. Besides these there are numerous bug fixes in the game. Here are the full patch notes of PUBG Mobile Lite v0.14.1.

The previous 0.14.0 update saw some some interesting new stuff including bombing zone and emotes. It is clear that the developers want to make the game as similar to PUBG Mobile as possible. The new bombing zone is essentially the red zone from the main game. Considering that the PUBG Mobile Lite Map is rather small, the Red Zone would be a rather dangerous phenomenon. The main menu background was changed as well, and now shows a pickup truck.

Built with Unreal Engine 4, this version of PUBG Mobile is compatible with even more devices out there. PUBG Mobile Lite features a smaller map made for 60 players. This will make for faster-paced games that last 10 minutes. The game is only 400MB, and built for devices having less than 2GB RAM claim the developers.