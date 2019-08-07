comscore PUBG Mobile Lite Winner Pass goes live | BGR India
News

PUBG Mobile Lite Winner Pass goes live

Gaming

Devs mentioned the Winner Pass will be coming to the game at launch, and now it has gone live. This Winner Pass is being introduced to the game in stead of the Battle Pass.

  • Published: August 7, 2019 2:42 PM IST
PUBG Mobile Lite Winner Pass

The developers of PUBG Mobile Lite launched the game in India last month. Developers at Tencent Games have launched this new version for players with entry-level devices in mind. It is optimized for low-end smartphone devices with a lower RAM, to offer an uncompromising gameplay experience. Devs mentioned the Winner Pass will be coming to the game at launch, and now it has gone live.

Built with Unreal Engine 4, this version of PUBG Mobile is compatible with even more devices out there. PUBG Mobile Lite features a smaller map made for 60 players. This will make for faster-paced games that last 10 minutes. The game is only 400MB, and built for devices having less than 2GB RAM claim the developers.

PUBG Mobile Lite Winner Pass: Details

PUBG Mobile Lite has introduced the Winner Pass, essentially a synonym to the Royale Pass which gamers get to experience in the original version, PUBG Mobile. Like the Royale Pass, this new pass is a seasonal event, which offers gamers a chance to earn more Battle Coins (BC), get a better ranking, and get to play exciting new missions, which are set in the tone of challenges. The one major difference with respect to the original Royale Pass is that this ends at rank WP 30 unlike RP 100 in the former.

PUBG tips and tricks: How to use throwables

Also Read

PUBG tips and tricks: How to use throwables

The new Pass has three variations, the free pass, the Elite pass and the Elite Plus pass. Players can make a purchase to upgrade their pass by spending some Battle Coins. To be exact, a player must shell out 300 BC for the Elite Winner Pass and 2700 – 800 (difference prone to discounts) BC on the Elite Plus Winner Pass. If the players are short on BC, then they can go ahead and purchase them at the Shop.

WATCH: PUBG MOBILE Global Launch Trailer

The free Winner Pass offers gamers special items until level 15; the other two upgrades offer items all the way till level 30. Using the Winner Pass, gamers stand a chance to win special items such as the Prisoner Outfit, Portable Closet, Skull and Flower plane finish, a rename card, Pan Skin, the Smiley Parachute, Witherer AKM Skin and more, including Battle Coins.

Further to the items won on purchase of the two available upgrades, the Elite and Elite Plus Winner Pass owners will get 1000 BC and 3000 BC respectively, instantly upon completing the purchase. The Elite Plus Winner Pass offers few more things along with Elite Missions and more rewards. This extra bit includes a 10-rank gain, a new plane finish, and exclusive outfits.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: August 7, 2019 2:42 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Honor Band 5 India launch on August 8
thumb-img
Deals
Honor Friendship Days sale: A look at top offers
thumb-img
News
Oppo K3 vs Realme X: What's different
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Flipkart teaser out

Editor's Pick

Huawei Mate 30, Huawei Mate 30 Pro case renders leaked
News
Huawei Mate 30, Huawei Mate 30 Pro case renders leaked
Apple to add Face ID on Macs with smart Auto-Wake feature, patent suggests

News

Apple to add Face ID on Macs with smart Auto-Wake feature, patent suggests

Oppo F11, Oppo F11 Pro prices in India slashed

Deals

Oppo F11, Oppo F11 Pro prices in India slashed

Uber buses may start in India as a part of company s growth strategy

News

Uber buses may start in India as a part of company s growth strategy

PUBG Mobile Lite Winner Pass goes live

Gaming

PUBG Mobile Lite Winner Pass goes live

Most Popular

Oppo K3 Review

Samsung Galaxy S10+ long-term Review

Oppo A9 review

Realme 3i Review

Huawei Y9 Prime (2019) First Impressions

Huawei Mate 30, Huawei Mate 30 Pro case renders leaked

Apple to add Face ID on Macs with smart Auto-Wake feature, patent suggests

Uber buses may start in India as a part of company s growth strategy

LG may soon launch a triple screen smartphone

China to impose reverse sanctions on India if it blocks Huawei

Shoot on iPhone: Mobile filmmaking is now a course you can take

Challenges and gaps faced by consumers in the Extended Warranty segment

Internet penetration is the biggest challenge in India: APUS Group

Why Indian engineers are missing the mark for the jobs they set out to pursue

Intel's Project Athena aims to make laptops truly mobile

Related Topics

Related Stories

Dew Arena Championship introduces PUBG Mobile in its mobile leg

Gaming

Dew Arena Championship introduces PUBG Mobile in its mobile leg
PUBG Mobile Lite Winner Pass goes live

Gaming

PUBG Mobile Lite Winner Pass goes live
Tencent Games shares huge PUBG Mobile ban list

Gaming

Tencent Games shares huge PUBG Mobile ban list
PUBG Mobile Star Challenge 2019: Names of the 16 pro teams released

Gaming

PUBG Mobile Star Challenge 2019: Names of the 16 pro teams released
Trying to discourage TikTok, PUBG among students: Goa CM

News

Trying to discourage TikTok, PUBG among students: Goa CM

हिंदी समाचार

Xiaomi Independence Day Sale : Redmi के इन स्मार्टफोन पर मिलेगा धांसू डिस्काउंट

Honor को स्मार्ट TV के लॉन्च से पहले मिली 1 लाख से ज्यादा बुकिंग, फेस से होता है अनलॉक

Realme 5 हो सकता है कंपनी का 64-मेगापिक्सल कैमरा वाला स्मार्टफोन, Madhav Sheth ने दिया हिंट

Motorola One Action की लीक हुई स्पेसिफिकेशंस, सामने आई ये सारी जानकारी

Realme X आज देर रात ओपन सेल पर बिक्री के लिए होगा उपलब्ध, जानें कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशंस

News

Huawei Mate 30, Huawei Mate 30 Pro case renders leaked
News
Huawei Mate 30, Huawei Mate 30 Pro case renders leaked
Apple to add Face ID on Macs with smart Auto-Wake feature, patent suggests

News

Apple to add Face ID on Macs with smart Auto-Wake feature, patent suggests
Uber buses may start in India as a part of company s growth strategy

News

Uber buses may start in India as a part of company s growth strategy
LG may soon launch a triple screen smartphone

News

LG may soon launch a triple screen smartphone
China to impose reverse sanctions on India if it blocks Huawei

News

China to impose reverse sanctions on India if it blocks Huawei