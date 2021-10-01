PUBG Mobile Lite WP S29: PUBG Mobile Lite’s new Winner Pass Season is here. The Winner Pass that is similar to PUBG Mobile tier-based reward system includes free rewards and feature 30 tiers. Also Read - Top 5 Free Fire MAX alternatives: From BGMI to Creative Destruction

With the new pass, players will be able to grab cosmetics for various items including vehicles, weapons, characters, etc. Besides free rewards, there are elite rewards available in the new WP. Here are all the details on requirements, rewards that are featured in the latest season.

PUBG Mobile Lite WP Season 29: Free rewards

As reported, here are the free WP 29 rewards in PUBG Mobile Lite that players can obtain-

Tier 1 – 500 BP

Tier 2 – 50 Silver

Tier 3 – 2x EXP Card: 1-Hour

Tier 5 – Vibrant Youth Headgear

Tier 7 – 2x BP Card: 1-Hour

Tier 9 – 65 Silver

Tier 10 – Mission Card (Season 29)

Tier 12 – 65 Silver

Tier 14 – 2x EXP Card: 1-Hour

Tier 15 – Mischievous Night Parachute (Square)

Tier 17 – 120 Silver

Besides free rewards, the latest Winner Pass in PUBG Mobile Lite bundle Elite Upgrade rewards as well. Here are the tier-based rewards-

Elite Upgrade rewards

Tier 1 – Vibrant Youth Set and “Let’s have a big go at it” emote

Tier 2 – Season Portable Closet

Tier 3 – 35 BC

Tier 4 – 2x EXP Card: 1-Hour

Tier 5 – Heavenly Cadence Hat

Tier 6 – Mission Card (Season 29)

Tier 7 – 1000 BP

Tier 8 – 45 BC

Tier 9 – 2x EXP Card: 1-Hour

Tier 10 – “Time Traveler” Pan and Premier Outfit Coupon

Tier 11 – 2x BP Card: 1-Hour

Tier 12 – Heavenly Cadence Goggles

Tier 13 – 50 BC

Tier 14 – Mission Card (Season 29)

Tier 15 – Recyclable Backpack

Tier 16 – 2x BP Card: 1-HourTier 17 -100 Silver

Tier 18 – 50 BC

Tier 19 – 2x EXP Card: 1-Hour

Tier 20 – Heavenly Cadence Set

PUBG Mobile WP S29 rewards: Requirements to earn rewards

Like previous seasons, the new season winner pass will require PUBG Mobile Lite players to complete weekly missions. Completion of missions will let players earn WP points and unlock them. To grab the exclusive rewards, one requires buying Elite Upgrade that costs 280 BC. Elite Upgrade Plus that unlocks ten ranks and bonus rewards cost 800 BC.