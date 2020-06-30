comscore PUBG Mobile: Livik Map details released by Tencent Games
PUBG Mobile: Livik Map details released by Tencent Games

The devs answered some FAQ about the new PUBG Mobile Livik map and now they have shared some more details.

  • Published: June 30, 2020 4:31 PM IST

PUBG Mobile has announced that the upcoming update is numbered at 0.19.0. And with the coming Season 14 a new map is making its way to the game called Livik Map. This new map was teased in the development phase as the Secret Map and showcased in beta. Also Read - PUBG Mobile introduces new Jungle Prey set to Ancient Spin event

Since the announcement of Livik, PUBG Mobile has released a lot of info about it. The devs answered some FAQ about the new map and now they have shared some more details. Also Read - PUBG Mobile update 0.19.0 release date announced

PUBG Mobile: Livik map details

– The new map Livik is a smaller map with faster-paced action-packed matches, making it the first-ever battle royale map to have 15-minute long matches specially created for players that shuffle between various work schedules and life commitments through the day Also Read - PUBG Mobile dev team speaks out about new Livik map

– The team was travelling through the Nordic region and was taken aback by the landscape and terrain, hence they have included new and unique landmarks, terrain changes, and themes in this map different from anything players have witnessed in the past

– Players might even get washed away by rapid water flow when standing on the top of the waterfall. New developments like the presence of waterfalls and hot springs will add unique strategic elements as well as in-game interactions to matches that are already focused on high octane action

– With the addition of waterfalls, players fear the chance of getting washed away with the rapid waterflow, this will lead to the development of new skills and tactics such as launching a motorboat from the top of a waterfall into the water below

– The map also offers two new guns, the MK12 burst sniper rifle and a P90 original submachine gun from Team Death Match Arena Mode as well as an extended barrel which will allow for weapons that usually only excel at close to medium range engagements to push out a bit further

While these are some of the few aspects mentioned by the team of developers, we’re sure that PUBG MOBILE has many more surprises to be uncovered. Stay tuned to find out exactly what they have up their sleeve.

Published Date: June 30, 2020 4:31 PM IST
