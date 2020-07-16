comscore PUBG Mobile Livik Map weapons: All you need to know
PUBG Mobile Livik Map weapons: All you need to know

The two new weapons added to PUBG Mobile Livik map are MK 12 DMR and P90 SMG.

  • Published: July 16, 2020 12:51 PM IST
PUBG Mobile MK 12 Livik map

There’s a new PUBG Mobile map called the Livik, and it has brought some new weapons to the game. The two new weapons added to PUBG Mobile Livik map are MK 12 DMR and P90 SMG. These are two new weapons that are not available to use on the other maps in the game. Also Read - PUBG Mobile to bring Esports Awards announces Tencent Games

PUBG Mobile Livik Map weapons: Details

MK12 DMR

Now this new DMR is rather powerful and comes with a 30 bullet magazine. It has very long range and excellent damage. It can be used to take on enemies from a distance as well as close up due to the large clip. It also allows for a grip attachment which brings down the recoil quite a bit. Also Read - PUBG Mobile: Best places to drop on the Livik map

P90 SMG

This weapon was already added as an arena weapon hence the players have a very good idea about it. This weapon can be devastating in short and medium distances. It has a large magazine which means it can be used to take on whole teams alone. And the high rate of fire ensure high DPS. Also Read - PUBG Mobile: Royale Pass Season 14 'Spark the Flame' is now out

The new Livik map is a Nordic-style map that measures 2km × 2km, with 52 players and 15 minute match times, making for a faster experience. This map comes with not just exclusive firearms including P90 SMG, Mk 12 marksman rifle. It also has a new map-exclusive vehicle the Monster Truck.

PUBG Mobile: Best places to drop on the Livik map

PUBG Mobile: Best places to drop on the Livik map

Livik map: Best drop places

– Midtstein: This is located centrally and has a lot of buildings for cover, making it an ideal landing place.

– Gronhus: This place is not as large as Midtstein, but there are other settlements nearby where you can take shelter quickly.

– Hot Spring: Though not the most centrally located, this place does have some good spots to take fights.

– Power Plant: This is a large building which means a lot of places to hide and snipe other people.

– Crabgrass: Similar to Gronhus, and has other settlements nearby to act as supporting locations.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India's Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: July 16, 2020 12:51 PM IST

