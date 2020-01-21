comscore PUBG Mobile Lunar New Year celebration details out | BGR India
  • Home
  • Gaming
  • PUBG Mobile Lunar New Year celebration coming soon; Details about Spring Fest out
News

PUBG Mobile Lunar New Year celebration coming soon; Details about Spring Fest out

Gaming

PUBG Mobile also shared more details about the Lunar New Year celebration event in a dedicated video. Players can find the “Spring Party” button on the bottom right side on the home screen.

  • Published: January 21, 2020 10:32 AM IST
PUBG Mobile Lunar New Year celebration

PUBG Corp, the company behind the popular Battle Royale game PUBG Mobile is continuously working on new in-game events. As one event ends, the company is ready with another one to keep players engaged. All these events are separate from the regular updates that PUBG Corp rolls out for the game. In addition, the company also actively supports multiple platforms including Windows, Android, iOS, Xbox, and PS4. Regardless of such a long list of things to take care, PUBG Corp does manage to roll out new events along with interesting collaborations. As per a tweet on the official PUBG Mobile account, we got to know about some details.

Related Stories


PUBG Mobile Lunar New Year celebration details

As per the tweet, the company is likely celebrating the beginning of the “Prosperous Spring”. The in-game event celebrates the season with a “Spring Party”. Players will need to collect lanterns, exchange them with their friends and win permanent outfits. PUBG Mobile also shared more details about the event in a dedicated video. Players can find the “Spring Party” button on the bottom right side on the home screen. The game allows users to collect “up to 10 lantern material bags” every day. Players can then open the bags to collect associated materials. One will have to complete different phases to win different rewards.

Watch: Realme UI New Features

Players will get a permanent outfit on completing all the phases of the mini-game. The game screen will also come with the option to give away materials or trade materials in exchange for what they want. Players can visit the PUBG Mobile website, official Instagram, Facebook, Apple App Store, and Google Play Store to likely get a “redemption code” for a bag.

PUBG Mobile collaborates with Street Dancer 3D, brings new items

Also Read

PUBG Mobile collaborates with Street Dancer 3D, brings new items

The company shared that players can get a special spring outfit at the end of the event. This in-game will start from January 21, 2020, and go on to conclude on February 6, 2020. Interested players can head to the game right now to access this event.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: January 21, 2020 10:32 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know

Editor's Pick

Poco could reportedly launch 3 phones this year
News
Poco could reportedly launch 3 phones this year
Realme Buds Air Neo real-life images, specifications spotted at NCC

News

Realme Buds Air Neo real-life images, specifications spotted at NCC

Here's everything you need to know about the new PUBG Karakin map

Gaming

Here's everything you need to know about the new PUBG Karakin map

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 4G Review

Review

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 4G Review

Uber Eats app to be discontinued after Zomato deal

News

Uber Eats app to be discontinued after Zomato deal

Most Popular

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 4G Review

Oppo F15 First Impressions

Tecno Spark Go Plus Review

Xiaomi Mi MIX Alpha First Impressions

Honor 9X First Impressions

Poco could reportedly launch 3 phones this year

Realme Buds Air Neo real-life images, specifications spotted at NCC

Uber Eats app to be discontinued after Zomato deal

Huawei Mate 20 X Android 10-based update rolls out

Honor 8X Android 10-based update rolls out

Realme UI First Impressions

Realme UI: A look at new features

5 WhatsApp tips and tricks you should know

Best laptops launched at CES 2020

Apple Store could be a gateway to coding in India

Related Topics

Related Stories

PUBG Mobile Lunar New Year celebration details out

Gaming

PUBG Mobile Lunar New Year celebration details out
Here's everything you need to know about the new PUBG Karakin map

Gaming

Here's everything you need to know about the new PUBG Karakin map
PUBG takes another life, Android R and more: Daily News Wrap

News

PUBG takes another life, Android R and more: Daily News Wrap
25-year-old PUBG player suffers brain stroke while playing game

Gaming

25-year-old PUBG player suffers brain stroke while playing game
PUBG Mobile Season 12 Royale Pass rewards leaked

Gaming

PUBG Mobile Season 12 Royale Pass rewards leaked

हिंदी समाचार

Honor 8X स्मार्टफोन को मिला Android 10 पर बेस्ड EMUI 10 सॉफ्टवेयर अपडेट

Reliance Jio ने MyJio ऐप पर शुरू की UPI पेमेंट सर्विस

Trending Technology News Today : Huawei ने Google को चुनौती देने के लिए TomTom से पार्टनशिप किए जाने समेत आज की टॉप टेक न्यूज

Huawei ने नेविगेशन और डिजिटल मैपिंग कंपनी TomTom के साथ की पार्टनशिप

PUBG खेलते हुए प्लेयर को आया हार्ट अटैक, इलाज के दौरान हुई मौत

News

Poco could reportedly launch 3 phones this year
News
Poco could reportedly launch 3 phones this year
Realme Buds Air Neo real-life images, specifications spotted at NCC

News

Realme Buds Air Neo real-life images, specifications spotted at NCC
Uber Eats app to be discontinued after Zomato deal

News

Uber Eats app to be discontinued after Zomato deal
Huawei Mate 20 X Android 10-based update rolls out

News

Huawei Mate 20 X Android 10-based update rolls out
Honor 8X Android 10-based update rolls out

News

Honor 8X Android 10-based update rolls out