PUBG Mobile Lunar New Year celebration details out

PUBG Corp, the company behind the popular Battle Royale game PUBG Mobile is continuously working on new in-game events. As one event ends, the company is ready with another one to keep players engaged. All these events are separate from the regular updates that PUBG Corp rolls out for the game. In addition, the company also actively supports multiple platforms including Windows, Android, iOS, Xbox, and PS4. Regardless of such a long list of things to take care, PUBG Corp does manage to roll out new events along with interesting collaborations. As per a tweet on the official PUBG Mobile account, we got to know about some details.

PUBG Mobile Lunar New Year celebration details

As per the tweet, the company is likely celebrating the beginning of the “Prosperous Spring”. The in-game event celebrates the season with a “Spring Party”. Players will need to collect lanterns, exchange them with their friends and win permanent outfits. PUBG Mobile also shared more details about the event in a dedicated video. Players can find the “Spring Party” button on the bottom right side on the home screen. The game allows users to collect “up to 10 lantern material bags” every day. Players can then open the bags to collect associated materials. One will have to complete different phases to win different rewards.

Players will get a permanent outfit on completing all the phases of the mini-game. The game screen will also come with the option to give away materials or trade materials in exchange for what they want. Players can visit the PUBG Mobile website, official Instagram, Facebook, Apple App Store, and Google Play Store to likely get a “redemption code” for a bag.

The company shared that players can get a special spring outfit at the end of the event. This in-game will start from January 21, 2020, and go on to conclude on February 6, 2020. Interested players can head to the game right now to access this event.