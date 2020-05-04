PUBG Mobile: Mad Miramar changes teased in tour video

We’re in the final week of PUBG Mobile Season 12 before Season 13 drops on May 7. Tencent Games is set to release the 0.18.0 update on May 7. And now the devs are teasing what will be added to the game with the next update. The new update will possibly be called Mad Miramar and will bring changes to the Miramar map of the game. Also Read - PUBG Mobile adds Naughty Kitty Set to the Classic Crate

Miramar is the second map to be added to PUBG and has remained the same since. The map has been updated on the PC version of the game last year. And this new update seems to bring those changes to the PUBG Mobile version of the map as well. The initial image also shows that the results screen UI will able be updated. It might feature some statistics about the guns used as well as the most damage caused to different target areas of the body. The Golden Mirado skin which was introduced to PUBG PC a while back is coming to PUBG Mobile as well. Also Read - PUBG Mobile 'Mad Miramar' update coming on May 7

The new video posted on Twitter shows some of the reworks done to the Miramar map. This includes the new Ruins locale along with a new Race Track. There’s also a new Oasis region to the north of the map. Besides the new Golden Mirado the devs are adding a 2.7x Scope to Win94 as well. This will make the weapon more versatile and easier to use. Also Read - PUBG Mobile has announced daily tournaments on discord

The Canted Sight attachment is also going to be introduced with this Mad Miramar update. The Canted Sight helps players attach a scope along with it which means that guns can be used for long and short ranges at the same time.

A new gun, which is the P90 SMG is going to make its way to the Arena Mode. Vending machines are also being added to the game which will drop painkillers and energy drinks. There is also a Cheer Park feature mentioned in the image which is unclear as of now. We ought to get more details about it soon.