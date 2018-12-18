PUBG Mobile update to version 0.10.0 now available bringing Vikendi snow map

After PUBG Mobile servers were reported as down throughout yesterday, the game servers are now back online after completion of the maintenance exercise. Furthermore, the update to the latest version is now rolling out. In order to play the latest version of game, users in India need to update to the latest version of the game through the Google Play Store or iOS App Store, and then complete the in-game update as well. After this, the game version will be updated to version 0.10.0. The update size is 1.6GB on the Google Play Store.

Game developer Tencent Games is now rolling out the latest update for the game, which brings a variety of changes. The biggest change is the introduction of the new snow map, Vikendi. This is the fourth map available for Classic Mode game play, after Erangel, Miramar and Sanhok. The map is 6km by 6km in size, which makes it smaller than Erangel and Miramar but larger than Sanhok. The map features a new Arctic landscape covered in snow.

Other improvements as a result of the update are a new snow theme for the main menu, Arabic language support, cross-server matchmaking, the ability to report suspicious behavior while in spectator mode after dying in-game, a new firearms finish upgrade system and season spending rewards.

With the update now rolling out, users will be encouraged to update to the latest version. The developer is, on its end, encouraging the update by offering an Outfit Box (7d) and in-game credits of 1,888 BP to users that update to the latest version before December 25.

WATCH: PUBG Beryl M762 – All you need to know

With the latest version of the game now rolling out, the Vikendi map will be built into the game. However, the map won’t be available for play just yet. This could come a bit later, and we’ll keep you posted on when the new map will be available for play. For now, the additional improvements will be active for the game, and users will be able to continue playing with other modes and existing maps.