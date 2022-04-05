comscore BGMI maker bans over 66,000 accounts for cheating
News

PUBG Mobile maker Krafton bans over 66,000 accounts for cheating

Gaming

Krafton has also published a list containing names of all the accounts that have been banned from its platform.

BGMI BMOC

(Image: BGR India)

Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) maker Krafton has banned over 66,000 accounts for cheating between the week that ended on April 3. Cracking down on the accounts that use unauthorised third-party programs in the game, Krafton said that it has permanently banned a total of 66,233 accounts from BGMI between March 28 and April 3. Also Read - BGMI tips and tricks: How to get new Lamborghini skins

Battlegrounds Mobile India will strive to implement strong sanctions with the ultimate goal of eradicating the use of illegal programs in order to provide you a pleasant gaming environment,” Krafton wrote in a post announcing the news. The game-maker also shared a list of all the accounts that it banned from the game last week. You can check the entire list here. Also Read - New State Mobile gets massive update with new weapon, supercar, more: Check details

It is worth noting that this is not the first time that Krafton has banned accounts from BGMI permanently for violating its policies. Prior to this, the company permanently banned a total of 22,013 accounts from March 21 to March 27 and another 7,057 accounts from March 14 to March 20. Overall, Krafton has banned a total of 1,22,766 accounts from BGMI between March 6 and April 3. Also Read - Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) Open Challenge 2022 registrations go live: All you need to know

Its biggest crackdown happened between January 24 and February 6 when IT permanently banned a total of 171,188 accounts from the game. In total, Krafton has banned a total of 5,69,420 accounts from BGMI permanently between January 3 and April 3.

These bans are a part of the stringent measure that the company announced last year in order to prohibit accounts that use illegal programs from the game. Earlier, the company used to ban accounts from the game. Meaning, gamers whose accounts had been banned could play the game by registering a fresh account. However, in December last year, Krafton announced that it would ban the account and the mobile device from playing the game, effectively prohibiting gamers who used illegal means for good. “Up until now sanctions were given only to the accounts, but now the mobile devices will be banned as well, making fair gameplay far more effective,” the company had said announcing the news.

  • Published Date: April 5, 2022 1:49 PM IST

