When is PUBG Mobile India to launch in the country? The latest report suggests that Krafton is working hard to bring the Indian version of the battle royale to the country soon. To recall, the original PUBG Mobile battle royale game was banned in India back in September 2020 under Section 69A of the Information Technology Act. Besides PUBG Mobile, the Indian government banned hundreds of other Chinese apps including TikTok, Camscanner, PUBG Mobile Lite, among others. Also Read - PUBG Mobile Season 17 Royale Pass end date is out: Here's how to upgrade Season 18 Royale Pass

As per a report coming from Sportskeeda quoting a Krafton communications representative, the company is in talks with the Indian government and awaiting their approvals and feedbacks for the re-launch of the PUBG Mobile India in the country. Also Read - PUBG Mobile owner Krafton invests $22.4 million in Indian esports firm

Krafton reveals PUBG Mobile India launch details

Quoting a source at Krafton close to the development, the report stated “We are awaiting for Indian government’s consideration and decision on our next plan with PUBG in the region.” The same report also quoted Head of Corporate Development at Krafton, Sean Hyunil Sohn, who provided an update on PUBG Mobile’s comeback during the India Gaming Conference 2021. Also Read - PUBG: New State pre-registrations on Google Play Store cross 5 million within a week

Sohn said, “I cannot tell the timing or anything because we don’t know yet. But what I can tell you is, we care about the Indian market greatly and also that’s how I get to know you and get to know friends in the Indian gaming industry now. So definitely, we will work hard to make it happen.”

Krafton also highlighted that since the company’s focus is on relaunching the game in India they will not open pre-registrations for the latest iteration PUBG: New State in the country. The game recently launched globally on both Google Play Store and Apple App Store.

Further commenting on the return of PUBG Mobile in India, the report stated quoting a Krafton official, that the company is doing all sorts of things to bring the game back. The official said, “With Krafton doing everything it can to prepare for the launch of a new PUBG app specifically developed and serviced for India, it has decided not to include pre-registration for PUBG: New State in India”.