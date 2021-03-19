comscore PUBG Mobile March 19, 2021 Update: PUBG Corp hiring in India; will Krafton re-launch PUBG Mobile India soon?
PUBG Corp hiring in India; will Krafton re-launch PUBG Mobile India soon?

Head of Corporate Development at Krafton, Sean Hyunil Sohn said during the India Gaming Conference 2021 that the company is trying hard to bring PUBG Mobile back in India.

PUBG Corporation is looking to hire an Investment and Strategy Analyst in India. As per the job posting on LinkedIn, the hiring is for the Bengaluru location. However, do keep in mind that this is no indication that PUBG Mobile will relaunch in India. Also Read - PUBG Mobile 1.3 KR update: Donkatsu medal, all-talent championship, APK download, more

Among responsibilities for the role includes “conducting gaming/entertainment/tech industry research and analysis”. The latest job opening for PUBG Mobile India is a full-time opportunity that also requires the candidate to “support in key corporate strategic planning processes, working across businesses and management/development/publishing functions on to frame the corporate strategy and drive alignment and execution on key initiatives”. Also Read - PUBG Mobile Season 18 Royale Pass based on Hundred Rhythms theme officially released

The job posting lists details of PUBG Mobile owner Krafton, headquartered in Korea. A Krafton communications representative recently said in a statement to Sportskeeda that the company is awaiting approvals and feedbacks from the Indian government for the re-launch of the PUBG Mobile India in the country. Also Read - PUBG Mobile banned over one million players accounts: Here's the reason why

Head of Corporate Development at Krafton, Sean Hyunil Sohn said during the India Gaming Conference 2021 that the company is trying hard to bring PUBG Mobile back in India. For those unaware, PUBG Mobile was banned in India in September last year along with hundreds of other Chinese apps among cybersecurity concerns.

The game has been banned in the country under Section 69A of the Information Technology Act. Since its ban in India, Krafton has been making efforts to re-launch the game in the country given India was among the largest for the game.

Of course, the job listing does not confirm a re-launch of the game in India or anything on those lines, but it surely suggests that the company is trying to expand its team in the country. However, the recent statement by a Krafton representative does hint that PUBG Mobile India could make a comeback soon.

“We are awaiting for Indian government’s consideration and decision on our next plan with PUBG in the region,” according to the Sportskeeda report,  which quoted a source at Krafton close to the development.

  • Published Date: March 19, 2021 4:48 PM IST
  • Updated Date: March 19, 2021 5:06 PM IST

