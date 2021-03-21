PUBG Mobile 1.3 update: 3rd anniversary event, Season 18 Royale Pass rewards, cosmetics, download APK, and more

PUBG Mobile 3rd anniversary party kicks off today. The grand party will feature live performances by international DJs Alesso, Lost Frequencies, R3HAB. Here are all the details on PUBG Mobile’s new music-themed anniversary party, the latest Season 18 cosmetics, royale pass rewards, skins, maps, etc. Also Read - PUBG Corp hiring in India; will Krafton re-launch PUBG Mobile India soon?

PUBG Mobile 3rd anniversary: When and how to watch?

PUBG Mobile will host its 3rd-anniversary party in the game’s lobby and esports center on March 21 at 6 AM CT i.e., 4 PM IST. Interested viewers and gamers can also head to PUBG Mobile’s official YouTube channel. The anniversary will be streamed on the platform at 8 AM CT (6 PM IST). Players came simply log-in and join the party via the in-game lobby or watch at one of the three-anniversary Celebration Square points across the map. Also Read - PUBG Mobile 1.3 KR update: Donkatsu medal, all-talent championship, APK download, more

PUBG Mobile Season 18: Royale Pass rewards, cosmetics, maps, and more

PUBG Mobile is not just popular for its simplistic mechanics, the constant wave of updates makes the game more engaging amongst FPS players. Earlier this month, the developer released PUBG Mobile 1.3 update globally (except India). The new update brings the Royale Pass Season 18 with the title ‘Hundred Rhythms.’ Alongside, players will witness new cosmetics, skins, and maps- Karakin and Code-C. The new Hundred Rhythms event offers three special skills depending on the Armband (Guardian, Recon, Camouflage) players choose. The new update adds a new Mosin-Nagant weapon (bolt-action sniper rifle), and Motor Gliders vehicle as well. Also Read - PUBG Mobile Season 18 Royale Pass based on Hundred Rhythms theme officially released

While the PUBG Mobile Season 18 Royale Pass has finally kicked off, Sportskeeda has revealed the list of rewards in the latest season’s RP. To note, RP will remain till May 15 and players will be able to upgrade to the Elite Pass for 600 UC (around $9.99). The gaming site has listed a total of 100 RP rewards in Season 18, here’s the list –

PUBG Mobile Season 18 Royale Pass rewards list

RP 1: 3 Supply Crate Coupon Scrap, Heavenly Cadence Set or Stomping Beat Set, Electronica Hearts – AUG

RP 2 – Points Card: 500, Season Portable Closet

RP 3: 5 RP Badges Voucher, 100 UC or 1460 AG

RP 4: 1 Classic Crate Coupon Scrap

RP 5: Rating Protection Card: 1-Time, Royale Pass Avatar (S18), 6 RP Badge

RP 6: 2 Classic Crate Coupon Scrap, 1000 BP

RP 7: 1000 BP, 50 UC or 660 AGRP 8 – 15 Silver

RP 9: 15 Silver and 2 Motorcycle popularity

RP 10: Mission Card, Stomping Beat Ornament

RP 11: Supply Crate Coupon Scrap, Mission Card (S18)

RP 12: 15 Silver

RP 13: 5 RP Badges Voucher, 50 UC or 660 AG

RP 14: 1 Classic Crate Coupon Scrap

RP 15: Friends Forever Emote, Royale Pass Avatar Frame (S18)

RP 16: 2 Classic Crate Coupon Scrap, 100 BP

RP 17: 1000 BP, 20 UC or 260 AG

RP 18: 3 “Battle” Graffiti

RP 19: 15 Silver, 15 Silver

RP 20: 20 Silver, Night Ensemble Backpack

RP 21: 3 Supply Crate Coupon Scrap, 4 Parachute Trail (Yellow)

RP 22: 15 Silver

RP 23: 5 RP Badges Voucher, 20 UC or 260 AG

RP 24: Classic Crate Coupon Scrap

RP 25: Rating Protection Card: 1-Time, Belly Drum emote

RP 26: 3 Classic Crate Coupon Scrap, 1000 BP

RP 27: 1000 BP, 20 UC or 260 AGRP 28 – 15 Silver

RP 29: 15 Silver and 2 Motorcycle popularity

RP 30: Electronica Hearts Parachute, Pink & Blue Harmony Finish Airplane

RP 31: 3 Supply Crate Coupon Scrap, Mission Card

RP 32: 15 Silver

RP 33: 2x EXP Card: 1-Hour, 20 UC or 260 AG

RP 34: 1 Classic Crate Coupon Scrap

RP 35: 30 Silver, 6 RP Badge

RP 36: 3 Classic Crate Coupon Scrap, 1000 BP

RP 37: 1000 BP, 20 UC and 260 AG

RP 38: 2x BP Card: 1-Hour

RP 39: 15 Silver, 15 Silver

RP 40: 3 Classic Crate Coupon Scrap, String Ensemble Avatar

RP 41: 5 Supply Crate Coupon Scrap, 3 Rainbow Glider Trail

RP 42: 3 “Follow Me” Graffiti

RP 43 – 2x BP Card: 1-Hour, 20 UC or 260 AG

RP 44: Classic Crate Coupon Scrap

RP 45: Pink & Blue Harmony – VSS, 6 RP Badge

RP 46: 4 Classic Crate Coupon Scrap, 1000 BP

RP 47: 1000 BP, 20 UC or 260 AG

RP 48: 15 Silver

RP 49: 15 Silver, 2 Motorcycle popularity

RP 50: Rating Protection Card: 1-Time, Electronic Hearts Set or Night Dancer Set

RP 51: Supply Crate Coupon Scrap and Mission Card

RP 52: 1000 BP

RP 53: 2x EXP Card: 1-Hour, 20 UC or 260 AGRP 54 – 1 Classic Crate Coupon Scrap

RP 55: 5 Classic Crate Coupon Scrap and 6 RP Badge

RP 56: 1000 BP

RP 57: 1000 BP, 20 UC or 260 AG

RP 58: 2x BP Card: 1-HourRP 59 – 15 Silver, 15 Silver

RP 60: 10 Classic Crate Coupon Scrap, Night Ensemble Helmet

RP 61: Mission Card

RP 62: 1000 BP

RP 63: 20 UC or 260 AG

RP 64: 1 Classic Crate Coupon Scrap

RP 65: 6 RP Badges

RP 66: 4 Parachute Trail (Yellow)

RP 67: 20 UC or 260 AG

RP 68: 15 Silver

RP 69: 3 “Wanted Order” Graffiti

RP 70: Heavenly Cadence Smoke Grenade

RP 71: Mission Card

RP 72: 1000 BP

RP 73: 20 UC or 260 AG

RP 74: 1 Classic Crate Coupon Scrap

RP 75: 6 RP Badge

RP 76: 1000 BPRP 77 – 20 UC or 260 AG

RP 78: 2x BP Card: 1- Hour

RP 79: 15 Silver

RP 80: Heavenly Cadence – Kar98K

RP 81: 3 Rainbow Glider Trail

RP 82: 15 Silver

RP 83: 20 UC or 260 AG

RP 84: 1 Classic Crate Coupon Scrap

RP 85: String Ensemble emote, 6 RP Badge

RP 86: 1000 BP

RP 87: 20 UC or 260 AG

RP 88: 15 Silver

RP 89: 2 Motorcycle popularity

RP 90: String Ensemble Headpiece

RP 91: Room Card: 7-Day

RP 92: 15 Silver

RP 93: 50 UC or 660 AG

RP 94: 1 Classic Crate Coupon Scrap

RP 95: String Ensemble Googles

RP 96: 1000 BP

RP 97: 50 UC or 660 AG

RP 98: Rainbow Glider Trail

RP 99: 15 Silver

RP 100: String Ensemble Set

PUBG Mobile 1.3 global update: How to download APK

Step 1: Head to PUBG Mobile official site and download the apk file https://f.gbcass.com/PUBGMOBILE_Global_1.3.0_uawebsite.apk

Step 2: Locate the APK file and enable the ‘install from unknown source’ option on your device

Step 3: Once the installation is complete, select the resource pack (Low-spec Resource Pack or HD Resource Pack) as per your preference.

Step 4: Following the in-game patches, players can log-in and try out the new theme.

Disclaimer: PUBG Mobile is banned in India under Section 69A of the Information Technology Act.