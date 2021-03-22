PUBG Mobile 1.3 update brought a host of features to keep the adrenaline excitatory intact among FPS players. While the update included few aspects like Hundred Rhythms mode, Armband, new Mosin-Nagant sniper rifle, another highlight of the new version was the Karakin map. Also Read - PUBG Mobile crosses 1 billion downloads worldwide, big new update soon

During the PUBG Mobile 1.3 release, the developer didn't reveal the release date of the new Karakin map. But, Tencent has now posted a video with the Karan Map's availability details. The new map which will replace the Vikendin map is coming to PUBG Mobile on April 7.

"Nope, it's not a mirage – that's a chicken dinner in the desert. Get ready parachute into the brand new map Karakin on 4/7! Karakin will replace Vikendi, so play it before it's gone!," PUBG Mobile wrote on its Instagram page.

To recall, the Karakin Map was released into the PC version last month. While the map is yet to arrive on the mobile version, beta 1.3 showed a few aspects- new firearm ‘Panzerfaust,’ Sticky Bomb, Thin Wall Bullet Penetration. The official patch of the PUBG Mobile 1.3 (beta version) states that the Karakin map is dry, open, filled with rocks, and will stretch 2 square kilometers. The thrilling map will allow 64 players to combat in each match. From long-ranged rifle battles to tension-filled battles, players will be able to get a riveting experience with the new map.

It is worth mentioning that PUBG Mobile is banned in India under section 69A of the IT Act. Although the company is looking for investment and strategy analyst in the country, it hasn’t provided a definite timeline as to when the ban will be uplifted. PUBG Corp. had earlier announced its plan to bring a new altogether called PUBG Mobile India which will have customisation for Indian users.