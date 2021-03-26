PUBG Mobile has managed to garner $1.5 billion in lifetime sales, as per market analyst SensorTower. This comes just after days of the popular FPS game surpassing the 1 billion downloads mark on the Google Play Store and Apple App Store. Also Read - PUBG Mobile downloads crosses 1 billion worldwide, Massive growth

Tencent PUBG Mobile Massive Growth in 2020:

As per SensorTower Store Intelligence data, the popular title managed to accumulate $2.7 billion in 2020 alone. Also Read - PUBG Mobile 1.3 new Karakin Map set to launch in April 2021: Check details

“Combined with player spending from the Chinese localization of the title, Game For Peace, the game accumulated an average of approximately $704 million in player spending per quarter between Q1 and Q3 2020. In Q4, the title still generated an impressive $555 million, but Q1 2021 looks to be its most lucrative quarter yet, with player spending already hitting $709 million. Overall in 2020, PUBG Mobile generated an average of $7.4 million in spending per day,” mentioned in its blog post. Also Read - PUBG Mobile 1.3 update 3rd anniversary event, Season 18 Royale Pass rewards, cosmetics, APK download link

Even with the game being banned in several countries, and with COVID-19 pandemic disruption, Tencent PUBG Mobile still witnessed a tremendous boost especially in its home turf where it obtained a record high of $300 million in March.

As per the report, the game has been most popular in China, where it goes by the name Game for Peace. The mobile title earned $2.8 billion in China as per the SensorTower stats. The US ranks the next biggest market with 12.7 percent of total revenue, followed by Japan at 4.8 percent.

To recall, Tencent PUBG Mobile surpassed 1 billion downloads globally on the Google Play Store and Apple App Store earlier this week. To mark the achievement of this milestone, Tencent has planned to release a new update which is ‘guaranteed to create a storm.’ While there is no word on the Battle Royale PUBG Mobile ban uplift in India, creator Krafton is pushing its efforts to bring back the game in the country soon.

PUBG Mobile recently listed a new Karakin map via the 1.3.0 global update. The map will arrive in the mobile version on April 7. Recent reports suggest that the map will not be permanently out and that developers will keep rotating maps. That aside, the update bundles a host of other interesting features– armband, motor glider, Hundred Rhythms mode, and Mossin Nagant sniper.