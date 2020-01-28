PUBG Mobile may be getting a Maserati skin for Dacia soon

The PUBG Mobile devs at Tencent Games have collaborated with quite a few brands since launch. And it seems they have done so again, this time with Italian luxury car manufacturer Maserati. The Chinese version of the game apparently now has a Maserati skin for the Dacia vehicle in the game. The Dacia can apparently be transformed into a Maserati Ghibli with this new skin. This leak comes from YouTuber Rey LAGARTO, in a video he made.

This skin is apparently available on Game for Peace which is the Chinese version of PUBG Mobile. The new skin is apparently a costly one and would cost around $150 to $200 dollars to obtain. The process to get the skin is through a roulette mini game. There are three colors of the Maserati Ghibli available which are Pink, Blue and Golden. The Golden one is apparently the hardest to obtain. The devs even added a promo video of the skin to the game. And this marks the first time that a car manufacturer has partnered with PUBG Mobile devs.

All that being said, we are yet to see if the skin would make it to the international version of the game. The Maserati skin even has a glitter effect to it which can be seen when the car is viewed from a distance. Recently, a new leak from Mr Ghost Gaming, on YouTube shows that in a hidden room the revamped locations of the Erangel map has been marked. This leak says that the PUBG devs mayy finally be ready to introduce Erangel 2.0 to the game.

The video leak suggest that the next beta version for the Chinese version will probably feature the revamped Erangel. Besides this there is a TV that shows what looks like a shot from the new Karakin map. This could mean that Tencent Games will be bringing Karakin map soon to mobile.