PUBG Mobile may be getting monsters for Chinese New Year

These are similar to the Year Beast mode that we have previously seen on Dota 2.

  • Published: January 8, 2019 3:03 PM IST
PUBG Mobile Year Beast

Image Credit: Rey LAGARTO / YouTube

PUBG Mobile has been consistently getting new things for special occasions and it seems Tencent Games will be introducing new elements in the game on the occasion of Chinese New year. According to a report by TouchArcade the Chinese version of the game is currently testing a Monsters mode for PUBG Mobile. This mode is being added to the game in the Arcade section, and this means that this will not be coming to the PC or console versions of the game in all probability.

The new PvE mode which was added to the Arcade section in the Chinese version of the game saw players battling monsters. A video on YouTube from the user Rey LAGARTO shows the gameplay in the Chinese version of the game. It appears that there are two modes available in the Arcade version of the game called “Spring Festival Mode” and “Year’s Great Battle Mode”. The “Spring Festival Mode” seems to be one where players spawn and so do small monsters which need to be killed using the fists and these drop loot that include flare guns. These flare guns invoke clouds that spawn bigger monsters and these when killed drop air drop loot.

On the other hand, “Year’s Great Battle Mode” has players collecting loot from building and reach a small safe circle that will spawn a giant year beast monster. Players will have to kill this monster to win the game. The monster will be using a whole arsenal of lightning attacks to combat the players.

Though there is no word of whether this mode will make it outside China, if it were to be extremely popular in China, then there is no reason why Tencent will not introduce this globally. Let’s just keep out fingers crossed.

