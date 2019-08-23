PUBG Mobile may get a new mode with helicopters and RPGs

There might be good news on the way for PUBG Mobile players as the game could soon get helicopters and RPGs. According to a video leak by Mr Ghost Gaming, the Chinese beta version of PUBG Mobile now has a mode with helicopters and new weapons. He has shared a whole video that shows gameplay of the mode, where players can ride and drive helicopters. The game itself has seen innumerable changes since beginning. And this new update could just be PUBG leveling the playing ground with the upcoming Call of Duty: Mobile.

We previously saw a leak with helicopters on the ground in PUBG Mobile. But now it seems these helicopters will not just be stationary and flyable. The gameplay in the video seems to show a specific mode where players can find special loot crates. These loot crates are underground, and will rise up to the surface if the players seem to meet certain conditions. These crates have a huge halo showing their position. The contents of this loot box is amazing to say the least. It comes with grenade launchers, miniguns, and RPGs, plus this new update seems to have the Deagle pistol. The Deagle pistol is yet to hit PUBG Mobile, but is already available on PUBG PC and console versions of the game.

The gameplay is on the Chinese beta version of the game, and the helicopters in it can be used like normal vehicles. Players can change position, and it even requires fuel. It is rather quick in the air, and players can easily reach the blue zone even is they are far away from it. Though it sounds like it is unfair for some people to use helicopters to make a beeline for the zone, other will be stuck. Well for them, Tencent seems to have made the helicopters rather vulnerable, and can easily be taken down. The Chinese beta also seems to have the BRDM amphibious vehicle. And besides the guns already mentioned there seems to be a new homing missile launcher as well.