PUBG Mobile may get new throwables soon

These features have apparently appeared in the beta version of PUBG Mobile in China.

  Published: January 30, 2020 10:02 AM IST
PUBG Update 5.1 with Season 5 meleethrow

The PC version of PUBG recently got the option to throw melee weapons along with consumables and ammo. And now it seems PUBG Mobile is set to get the same throwables option soon. Melee weapons can be thrown to damage enemies at a close range. While First-aid kits, bandages and ammo can also be  thrown to a teammate that is a little distance away. These features have apparently appeared in the beta version of the game in China. This was revealed in a video by Mr Ghost Gaming that showed that Erangel 2.0 is also on its way.

The PUBG Mobile devs have been teasing the release of Erangel 2.0 for quite a while now. The video of the leak shows that in a hidden room the revamped locations of the Erangel map has been marked. Besides this there is a TV that shows what looks like a shot from the new Karakin map. This could mean that Tencent Games will be bringing Karakin map soon to mobile.

PUBG Mobile: Here are the 10 best guns to use

PUBG Mobile: Here are the 10 best guns to use

The reworked Erangel was previously reported ready to release for the Beta version of the game in China. A teaser was shown in the Chinese version of the game recently which is called Game for Peace. But one of the reveals made in the video by Wynnsanity, is the map of the new Erangel, which seems to be different from the previous one. The Erangel 2.0 map shows that land has been divided in three islands. The waterways coming from Georgopol seems to now divide the map. Besides there are some new bridges as well which connect the new landmasses.

Moving on to the teaser that was shown, it features what we can discern as different classes and abilities. The map looks like a part of the new Erangel 2.0, and it comes with a bunch of flags placed here and there. These flags may indicate the different factions or classes. A thing to remember would be that even it PUBG Mobile does introduce classes and abilities to the game like Call of Duty: Mobile, some argue that both games are made by Tencent hence it is not far-fetched.

PUBG Mobile may be getting a Maserati skin for Dacia soon

PUBG Mobile may be getting a Maserati skin for Dacia soon

The video seems to show some of the classes, and one of these classes look like the Ninja class from Call of Duty: Mobile. But the contraption looks very similar to the one we see in the anime Attack on Titans. Besides this there is another character that throws a piece of metal that becomes a shield, which is also something we have seen in Call of Duty: Mobile. There seems to be a healer as well who can revive people with a healing bullet. And the last one seems to be a class that can jump really high.

And the final scene of the video shows a man watching all this action on a screen. This reminds us of the Russian Man from Erangel who was introduced in PUBG when Erangel 2.0 dropped.

Story Timeline

  Published Date: January 30, 2020 10:02 AM IST

PUBG Mobile may get new throwables soon

PUBG Mobile may get new throwables soon
PUBG Mobile: Here are the 10 best guns to use

PUBG Mobile: Here are the 10 best guns to use
PUBG Mobile may be getting a Maserati skin for Dacia soon

PUBG Mobile may be getting a Maserati skin for Dacia soon
Best Gaming Phones to play PUBG mobiles in India in 2020

Best Gaming Phones to play PUBG mobiles in India in 2020
Daily News Wrap

Daily News Wrap

हिंदी समाचार

Realme C3 फोन फ्लिपकार्ट पर हुआ लिस्ट, सामने आईं ये अहम जानकारियां

Poco X2 स्मार्टफोन की लॉन्च से पहले सामने आई कीमत, धमाल मचाने को तैयार है POCO

Realme फिटनेस बेंड को पहने दिखाई दिए माधव सेठ, डिस्प्ले डिजाइन हुआ लीक

Trending Technology News Today : Samsung Galaxy A51 के लॉन्च समेत आज की टॉप टेक न्यूज

Tata की पहली इलेक्ट्रिक SUV 'Nexon EV' भारत में 13.99 लाख रुपये में लॉन्च, जानें फीचर्स

Realme X2 Pro gets Wi-Fi calling feature with latest January update
Realme X2 Pro gets Wi-Fi calling feature with latest January update
OnePlus Concept One is coming to India

OnePlus Concept One is coming to India
6 products Apple could launch in H1, 2020

6 products Apple could launch in H1, 2020
Poco X2 to support 27W fast charging, confirms Flipkart

Poco X2 to support 27W fast charging, confirms Flipkart
Realme C3 gets listed on Flipkart, key specifications confirmed

Realme C3 gets listed on Flipkart, key specifications confirmed