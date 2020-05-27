comscore PUBG Mobile: New 'Fourex' map leaked in beta version
  PUBG Mobile: New 'Fourex' map leaked in beta version
PUBG Mobile: New 'Fourex' map leaked in beta version

This will be the first time a map will be added to PUBG Mobile before it makes its way to PUBG PC.

  • Published: May 27, 2020 9:10 PM IST
PUBG Mobile Fourex Map

A new map seems to be coming to PUBG Mobile. This will be the first time a map will be added to PUBG Mobile before it makes its way to PUBG PC. This map has been seen in a video made by PowerBang gaming on YouTube. He mentions in the video that this is a special Beta version of the game that he has been given access to by PUBG Mobile. He shows off a bit of the gameplay on the beta version of this ‘Secret Map’. Also Read - PUBG Mobile teases Sanhok Mysterious Jungle mode for June 1

The map has not been name ‘Fourex’ per say in the beta version of the game. The map is rather small and would make for some tight action. From the video it is apparent that the map will be rather small, and could be 2x2km in size. This would make it the smallest map yet. It has elements from all the other four maps in each corner, which is possibly why it may be called ‘Fourex’. There’s snow, desert, as well as dense and light vegetation. Also Read - PUBG Mobile: Here's all you need to know about the new K/D system

The map also features new weapons which include the P90 SMG as well as the SPAS-12 shotgun. Besides these there is a new monster truck in the map which can run over anything. This vehicle goes over boulders and other cars. Also Read - PUBG Mobile: Here are the best guns for a rush playstyle

There is now specific news about when this map will hit the game. But the host in the video happens to mention that the beta update is numbered 0.19.0. Since we are at update 0.18.0, it could mean that we will see this with the next major update to the game.

PUBG Mobile: Here's all you need to know about the new K/D system

Also Read

PUBG Mobile: Here's all you need to know about the new K/D system

PowerBang Gaming is a legitimate channel which means there is little chance that this is fake. But this is still a experimental look of the map which could mean that it really does not come out. We will have our fingers crossed.

Story Timeline

