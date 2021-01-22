New PUBG Mobile map teased: Is Karakin finally coming?

While the possibility of PUBG Mobile making it back to the Indian shores is still a distant dream, the global version is preparing a new map for players to enjoy. At the PUBG Mobile Global Championships 2020 Finals, a new map for the game is expected to be announced. While none of the official PUBG channels have hinted at any information, it seems we could be getting the Karakin map from the PC version. Also Read - PUBG Mobile Global Championship 2020: How to watch live, everything you need to know

The Karakin map has long been rumored to make it to the mobile version ever since its global release on the PC version of the game. In the past, PUBG Mobile has regularly got most of the maps from the PUBG PC version, including the ones like Sanhok and Miramar. The addition of Karakin will offer another map for players to rage havoc on while aiming for the Chicken Dinner.

PUBG Mobile getting a new map

The Karakin map is a small 2×2 map that compares in size with the likes of Sanhok and Vikendi. Hence, you can only expect matches of short duration here. Similar to the PC version, the mobile version of Karakin could only allow 64 players in a match to accommodate for the smaller size. The map is themed after the desert realms of Miramar but gets some additional features.

Players could expect to find features such as Smuggle Tunnels, a new dark zone, and sticky bombs as a new kind of weapon. We expect the game to offer a completely new mode alongside the classic battle royale mode to make the most out of this map.

Do note that this is just a speculation and PUBG Corp is yet to announce anything on these lines. That said, we will get to know about the new map in a few hours once the PUBG Mobile Global Championships 2020 Finals event starts.

Those interested in trying out the new features in India have to wait for an official release. PUBG Mobile has long been banned in India and despite several reports hinting at an attempt to re-release it, there has been no official lead on that front. PUBG Mobile India is yet to release and players are still able to access the PUBG Mobile global version illegally via VPN as well as other links.