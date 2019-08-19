comscore PUBG Mobile new update has a lot of bug fixes | BGR India
PUBG Mobile new update has a lot of bug fixes

The new PUBG Mobile update has brought a whole new zombie mode that can turn players into different kinds of zombies.

  Published: August 19, 2019 10:02 AM IST
PUBG Mobile 0.14.0 update

The PUBG Mobile new update that released last week has a lot of new bug fixes to offer its players. The developers have released the PUBG Mobile 0.14.0 update last week which can be downloaded now. Tencent Games released the beta version of the update last week to test them. The new patch notes mention that rework has been done to Mode Selection UI, Daily Missions. New player vs player zombie mode added, called ‘Infection Mode’. Players will turn into zombies and hunt other players. Players can become different types of zombies. There have been changes to the EvoGround as well. Some achievements now have Level V rewards.

On launching the game, players will notice that there are visible changes to the UI of the game. This is a large update which weighs almost 720MB. The game should update automatically when the phone is connected to a WiFi network. If not, players can go to the Google Play Store to initiate the download themselves. The devs have not tweeted about the new patch notes this time around.  Here are the bug fixes that devs have done this time around.

PUBG Mobile new update: Bug fixes

– Fixed a bug where some vehicle finishes affected vehicle display

– Fixed a bug where customized control layouts were not being applied correctly on some devices with non-standard screens

– Guest button was not displayed in some areas of India bug fixed

– Fixed a bug where win rate and accuracy were not displayed correctly in results

– Hairstyles piercing through some hats bug fixed

– Fixed a bug where some players could not see the Infection mode entrance and the announcement regarding the new mode

– Fixed a login issue found on iPod Touch 6

– Added a reminder for Resources Pack, where a pop-up will alert users that the download will be paused when they enter matches

