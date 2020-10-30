PUBG Mobile not blocked in India yet, still playable on Android

If you have not let go of PUBG Mobile yet, there’s bad news. As you must have read media reports, PUBG Mobile has announced that it will take down its Indian servers today and shut down all services for Indian players. The decision is said to be in compliance with the interim order from the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology following the ban on distribution of the game in India. Hence, if you continued to play the game following the ban, it won’t be playable anymore. However, we noticed otherwise. Also Read - PUBG Corp hiring in India: Is PUBG Mobile getting unbanned?

At the time of filing this report, we found PUBG Mobile to be still playable. The game allowed us to team up with friends and play the matches as intended. We also checked the PUBG Mobile website and it still allows players to download the APK file for Android devices. The original post that is shared widely by news websites is nowhere to be seen on PUBG Mobile's official pages on Facebook and Twitter.

We have attached the widely circulated post for your reference below.

PUBG Mobile: Will it unplayable from today?

Based on several media reports, the game is supposed to stop working in India starting today. Some PUBG Mobile players have shared screenshots of the game being blocked on social media, showing the same message that was shared on Facebook. However, for most players, the game is still running and one can continue to play the matches without any bother. We will keep updating the situation on the PUBG Mobile blockage throughout the day.

The game’s distribution got banned in India after the Indian government took the decision of banning hundreds of apps and games of Chinese origin. While the game was removed the from the Google Play Store and Apple App Store, players could continue to play it if they had it installed on the devices. Additionally, Android users can download the APK file and sideload it to continue with the version 1.0 update.

There were several reports of Reliance Jio in talks with PUBG Corporation to take over the distribution rights for the game in India. However, no further update has arrived on that front. Players looking for an online battle royale game on mobile can switch to Call of Duty Mobile and Garena FreeFire.